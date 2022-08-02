Rapid Growth of the Mobile App Ecosystem and Shift Toward the Use of Online and On-Demand Data Platforms Will Be the Future Catalyst for North America PaaS Market: Ken Research

In July 2019 , IBM acquired Red Hat and accelerates its high-value business model, bringing Red Hat's open-source innovation to a larger customer and accelerating its high-value business model.

In April 2022, Oracle announced the release of Oracle Exadata Cloud Infrastructure X9M, the most recent version of its most potent Oracle Database platform (OCI).

Dell Technologies provides edge platforms for all the major cloud stacks that make use of standard hardware and delivery methods. The company anticipates that these platforms will be more powerful and widespread in 2022.

Time to Market (TTM): Businesses' technological environments are evolving quickly, including how infrastructure is constructed and maintained, as well as how software applications are produced and delivered. Time to Market (TTM) refers to how long it takes a company to bring a product or feature to market; it is an important aspect in determining an organization's performance, along with product development costs.

Rapid Growth of The Mobile App Development Ecosystem: The mobile ecosystem is rapidly expanding, and app development is emerging as a critical component powering its expansion. The creation of corporate mobile apps is becoming a primary concern for corporations as digital firm's flourish. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a surge in demand for several mobile applications.

Innovation And Development in The Healthcare Sector: Healthcare technology firms that provide in-house software services and seek adoption of readily usable technology platforms for foundation healthcare needs such as customer/patient registration, billing, Electronic Health Records / Electronic Medical Records, and so on, allowing them to focus on the development and maintenance of their business-specific value-added software components such as data analytics, AI, and so on.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "North America Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027 - Driven by Major Cost Savings and Faster Time to Market achieved from PaaS Use: Ken Research" believe that the PaaS market is expected to grow owing to the shift toward the use of online and on-demand data platforms, as well as an increase in market sales for online shopping models.

Key Segments Covered in North America PaaS Market

North America PaaS Market By Deployment Type

Public Cloud



On-Premises



Hybrid Cloud

North America PaaS Market By Solution Type

PaaS for Artificial Intelligence (AIPaaS)



Database as a Service (DBaaS)



Integration Platform as A Service (iPaaS)



Application as a Service (aPaas)



Business Analytics (BaPaaS)



Application Development (ADPaaS)



Others

North America PaaS Market By Enterprises Type

Large Enterprises



SMEs

North America PaaS Market By End User Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



Retail & Consumer Goods



Media and Telecommunication



IT and ITeS



Healthcare



Energy and Utility



Automotive and Transportation



Others

North America PaaS Market By Geography and Major Countries

US



Canada



Mexico

Key Target Audience

Commercial Platform as a Service (PaaS) Solutions Providers

Enterprise Software Solutions Providers

Enterprise Software Service Providers

Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure and Solution Providers

Enterprise Software Systems Developers & Integrators

Enterprise Software Solutions User Interface (UI/UX) Design Providers

Enterprise Software Solutions Operating System (OS) Providers

Enterprise Software Solutions Distributors

Cloud Infrastructure Providers

Cloud Software Solutions Developers

Cloud Software Solutions Distributors

Allied/Auxiliary industries for PaaS Solutions

Middleware Software Providers for PaaS

Potential Investors in PaaS Solutions Segment

IT and ITES Industry Associations

Ministries of Information Technology Services

Ministries of Communication Technology Services

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2017-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Major PaaS Companies in North America Mentioned in the Report:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google Cloud

Microsoft

AT&T Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

IBM

Oracle

HPE

VMware Inc.

Salesforce

Mendix

SAP SE

Notable Emerging PaaS Companies in North America Mentioned in the Report:

Outsystems

IntelePeer

Nodejitsu Inc.

ActiveState

Cloud Connectors

Fintelics Technology Inc.

Hexagon Data

Technogi

Gogiro

OneCloud

MCM Telecom

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Snapshot of North America PaaS Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of North America PaaS Market

Historic Growth of Overall North America PaaS Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of North America PaaS Industry

Overview, Product Offerings, and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors

COVID-19 Impact on the Overall North America PaaS Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total North America PaaS Market and by Segments

Market Size of End User Industries with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of North America PaaS Market in Major North American Countries

Major Production / Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging North America PaaS Companies within Each Major Country

Frequently Asked Questions:-

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The North America PaaS Market is covered from 2017 – 2027 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2027.

What is the Future Growth Rate of North America PaaS Market?

The North America PaaS Market is expected to witness a CAGR of above 20% over the next 5 years.

What are the Key Factors Driving the North America PaaS Market?

Cost savings from switching to PaaS Model and rapid growth of mobile apps development ecosystem are anticipated to drive North America PaaS Market growth.

Which is the Fastest Growing Deployment Segment within the North America PaaS Market?

Hybrid Cloud is the fastest growing Deployment Segment within the North America PaaS Market.

Who are the Key Players in North America PaaS Market?

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft, AT&T Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., IBM, Oracle, HPE, Vmware Inc., Salesforce, Mendix and SAP SE are the major companies operating in North America PaaS Market.

