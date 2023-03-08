Rapid Growth of the Paso Robles CAB Collective

Innovation, Progress, & Growth Inspires Expansion of Board of Directors

PASO ROBLES, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the demand of the growing non-profit, The Paso Robles CAB Collective (PRCC ) , has elected two new board members: Caine Thompson, Managing Director of Robert Hall Winery, and Neeta Mittal, CEO, of LXV Wine. The PRCC board is now made up of nine Directors.

PRCC 2023 Board of Directors includes:

Doug Filipponi , Owner, Ancient Peaks Winery, PRCC President and Sponsorship Chair

, Owner, Ancient Peaks Winery, PRCC President and Sponsorship Chair Maeve Pesquera , Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, DAOU Family Estates, PRCC Vice President and Marketing Chair

, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, DAOU Family Estates, PRCC Vice President and Marketing Chair Gretchen Roddick , Hope Family Wines, PRCC Treasurer, and Marketing Co-Chair

, Hope Family Wines, PRCC Treasurer, and Marketing Co-Chair Douglas Ayers , Proprietor, Allegretto Wines, PRCC Secretary, and Sponsorship Co-Chair

, Proprietor, Allegretto Wines, PRCC Secretary, and Sponsorship Co-Chair Tom LeClair , Head of Hospitality, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, PRCC Membership Chair

, Head of Hospitality, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, PRCC Membership Chair Stephen Glunz , General Manager, Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, PRCC Membership Co-Chair

, General Manager, Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, PRCC Membership Co-Chair Neeta Mittal , CEO, LXV Wine, PRCC Membership Co-Chair

, CEO, LXV Wine, PRCC Membership Co-Chair Caine Thompson , Managing Director of Robert Hall Winery, Sustainability Lead for O'Neill Vintners & Distillers, and PRCC Sustainability, Viticulture & Wine Committee Chair

Caine Thompson, Robert Hall Winery states, "I hope to help develop research programs that forward the future well-being and health of our vineyards, our people, and our community in Paso Robles for generations to come. Through education, trials, and proactive strategies we want to ensure continued quality and sustainability for the region. We are excited to have multi-year trials in progress at Robert Hall that we are sharing with the community already."

Neeta Mittal, LXV Wine, commented, "I have been impressed by the PRCC's focused vision and the scale of the various initiatives put together to promote the quality of Bordeaux producers in Paso Robles. As a boutique producer focused primarily on direct-to-consumer sales, I look forward to bringing my passion for the region to engage our consumers with events and opportunities that capture their minds and hearts."

"The organization's continued growth, workload, and progress in marketing and innovation led to the decision to expand the board. We are thrilled to welcome these two new members to the PRCC Board of Directors," said Executive Director, Linda Sanpei. She continued, " Their expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue to build on the organization's

CONTACT:

Linda Sanpei

[email protected]

805.550.9150

SOURCE Paso Robles CAB Collective