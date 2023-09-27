Rapid Growth Of Vacation Rentals Bookings In Asia Is Confirmed

News provided by

Trip101 Pte Ltd

27 Sep, 2023, 21:58 ET

Trip101 expects an 84% jump in vacation rentals bookings in Asia from 2022 to 2023. Longer stays by travelers in Asia are also confirmed. Average length of stay has grown by 20% since pre-pandemic times.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global travel media startup Trip101, which curates and recommends the world's best vacation rentals and hotels, reports that its last 4 years' booking numbers suggest the popularity of vacation rentals among travelers visiting Asian countries is predicted to increase in the foreseeable future, with an 84% jump in 2023 from 2022.

In line with travelers' preferences, Asia, along with the US, also showcased a growing trend for the average number of nights booked by guests on vacation rentals. The numbers increased 20% by 0.5, from about 2.5 nights to 3.

Continue Reading
Trip101: Average number of nights booked
Trip101: Average number of nights booked

Source: Trip101 data (vacation rental bookings generated through Trip101 website)

Following US and Europe's footsteps, the average booking value in Asia saw a 20% increase as well, from pre- to post-pandemic years. This trend looks promising as it implies people are willing to spend more for longer stays and enhanced experiences.

The pandemic catalyzed a significant shift in lifestyle and travel preferences by enabling remote work. People now have the freedom to work from anywhere, empowering them to embrace a more flexible travel style, combining work with leisure and exploring new destinations while maintaining professional commitments, and thus giving rise to new travel trends like workation, leisure travels and digital nomadism.

About Trip101

Trip101 is a one-stop guide for the modern-day traveler that has been growing rapidly since its establishment in 2015. Spanning across 7 continents and more than 200 countries, all travel recommendations are based on the authentic experiences of travel experts. Supported by an ever-growing community of travel writers, Trip101 caters to the dynamic needs of young and modern travelers – featuring unique and alternative accommodations, local experiences, destination guides, and travel tips. From choosing the best Airbnbs and vacation rentals to booking the lesser-known local tours and activities, Trip101 is relevant for all stages of travel. Be it pre-trip, in-destination, or post-trip, there's something useful for everyone.

Trip101 is a part of Venture Republic Group, which also owns TRAVEL.jp, the largest travel metasearch and media in Japan.

For more information on Trip101, contact [email protected]

Visit us on website: https://trip101.com/

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @trip101com

Media contact: 
Contact Person:  Trip101 PR
Phone Number: +65 6871 4101
Email:  [email protected]

SOURCE Trip101 Pte Ltd

