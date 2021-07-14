Rapid Inclination towards Vegan Food Choices to Invite Enormous Growth Opportunities for Tiger Nuts Market: TMR Insights

- The expanding demand for healthy, plant-based food among a considerable chunk of the global populace will bring immense growth prospects for the tiger nuts market

- The tiger nuts market is prognosticated to record a CAGR of 7.6 percent during the assessment period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A pattern of veganism has entered the global scenario at a rapid rate. The rising awareness about the disadvantages of meat consumption and the effects of animal cruelty are the reasons for adopting the vegan lifestyle. Thus, based on all these aspects, the tiger nuts market will observe a positive growth trajectory during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Tiger nuts, also known as earth almonds, yellow nutsedge, or chufa, are edible tubers. They are not nuts but tubers of the size of a chickpea, having a chewy and wrinkly texture. They have a sweet, nutty flavor and were one of the first plants cultivated in Egypt. The growing use of tiger nuts for a variety of purposes will bring good growth prospects for the tiger nuts market. Better digestion and excellent micronutrients content are the benefits that positively impact the growth of the tiger nuts market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54282

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a comprehensive analysis on all aspects related to the growth of the tiger nuts market. The TMR experts predict the market for tiger nuts to expand at a CAGR of 7.6 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2030. The research report on tiger nuts points out that the market was valued at ~US$ 153 mn in 2020 and is extrapolated to reach ~US$ 319 mn by 2030, the end year of the forecast period.

The trend of healthy snacking has increased at a rapid pace over the years. The accelerating demand for healthy snacks among a considerable chunk of the global populace has helped in increasing its revenues expansively. Furthermore, the inclination toward organic food products has increased at an exponential rate. Thus, this aspect will bring promising growth for the tiger nuts market.

Purchase Market Research Report on Tiger Nuts @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=54282<ype=S

Key Findings of the Report

Overwhelming Use in Confectionery Applications to Sow the Seeds of Growth

Tiger nuts have a naturally sweet flavor that makes them a hit among many confectionery items. They are also utilized substantially in bakery applications. When confectionery or bakery products are manufactured using tiger nuts, there's no need to add more sugar to make them sweet. Thus, low sugar usage attracts many people toward tiger nut-based sweets and bakery products. These factors have a massive impact on the growth of the tiger nuts market.

To Get Instant Discount Click - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=54282

Role of Tiger Nuts in Reducing Blood Sugar Levels to Add Extra Growth Stars

Tiger nuts have numerous health benefits like increasing testosterone levels and improvement of heart health. One of the prime benefits of tiger nuts is their ability to decrease blood sugar levels. Tiger nuts are rich in arginine and fiber that help in controlling blood sugar levels. In addition, fiber content is high in the nuts, which also helps in slowing down the sugar absorption process in the gut. These aspects serve as good growth generators for the tiger nuts market.

The Importance of Tiger Nuts as an Immunity Booster during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Many studies have pointed out the importance of tiger nuts in boosting immunity levels. Researchers also believe that tiger nuts assist in tackling infections and bacterial disorders. In these tough COVID-19 times, maintaining good immunity levels is of utmost importance. The growing influence of tiger nuts during the COVID-19 pandemic will serve as a prominent growth-contributing factor, eventually increasing the growth rate.

About Transparency Market Research

TMR is a leader in the market research space providing end-to-end business solutions and consulting services. TMR operates from its own office space of almost 10,000 sq. ft located in a prime commercial complex at Pune. We serve clients in 150 countries with an approach to deep dive into the economic aspects and geographical nuances for unfailing business intelligence.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/tiger-nuts-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research