Rapid Industrialization and Innovations Drive Robust 7% CAGR in the Nylon Cable Ties Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Oct, 2023, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nylon Cable Ties Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nylon cable ties market has witnessed remarkable growth, achieving a market size of US$ 153.9 Million in 2022. The market is poised for continuous expansion and is expected to reach US$ 234.9 Million by 2028, boasting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Nylon cable ties, essential fasteners manufactured from nylon resin, serve as versatile solutions for holding and organizing various products, including wires and electrical cables. They offer a combination of moderate stiffness, flexibility, high tensile strength, toughness, temperature compatibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Additionally, nylon cable ties exhibit flame-retardant properties, chemical resistance, strong binding capabilities, superior insulation, and self-locking mechanisms, making them indispensable across diverse industries. Available in various sizes, measurements, colors, and types, including single-use and reusable variants, they cater to a wide range of applications.

Key Market Trends

The global nylon cable ties market is primarily driven by widespread adoption across industrial verticals such as construction, agriculture, consumer goods, automotive, and electronics. These fasteners play a crucial role in cost-effective and efficient wire management, assembly processes, and cable bundling, meeting the increasing demand for efficient product assembly and cable organization.

In the rapidly expanding food and beverage (F&B) sector, nylon cable ties are employed for packaging consumer goods, ensuring product safety during assembly by minimizing the risk of contamination. Technological advancements, including the introduction of metal-detectable nylon cable ties with one-piece and self-locking features for instant product installation, contribute significantly to market growth.

Factors such as rapid industrialization, continuous research and development (R&D) investments, and strategic collaborations among key players to enhance the efficiency of nylon cable ties further bolster market prospects.

Key Market Segmentation

The global nylon cable ties market report offers comprehensive insights into key trends within various sub-segments and provides forecasts for the period from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on type, sales channel, and application, including:

  • Type:
    • Nylon 6
    • Nylon 66
    • Others
  • Sales Channel:
    • Direct Sales
    • Distributor
  • Application:
    • Electronics and Electrical
    • Building and Construction
    • Automotive
    • Agriculture
    • Consumer Goods
    • Industrial
    • Others
  • Region:
    • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
    • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
    • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
    • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of the nylon cable ties market, featuring key players such as 3M Company, ABB Ltd., Advanced Cable Ties Inc., Ascend Performance Materials, Changhong Plastics Group Imperial Plastics Co. Ltd., HellermannTyton (Aptiv PLC), Hont Electrical Co. Ltd., Kai Suh Suh Enterprise Co. Ltd., Novoflex, Panduit, Partex Marking Systems, and Yueqing Huada Plastic Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Addressed

This report addresses critical questions pertaining to the global nylon cable ties market:

  1. Performance of the global nylon cable ties market to date and future projections
  2. Key regional markets in the global nylon cable ties industry
  3. Impact of COVID-19 on the global nylon cable ties industry
  4. Market breakdown by type, sales channel, and application
  5. Key driving factors and challenges in the global nylon cable ties industry
  6. Market structure and key players
  7. Degree of competition in the global nylon cable ties industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwgwe5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Enhanced Security and Energy Efficiency Propel Global PIR Motion Sensor Market to New Heights

Enhanced Security and Energy Efficiency Propel Global PIR Motion Sensor Market to New Heights

The "Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Market by Type, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
Global Wheatgrass Market Grows to 3,785.8 Tons in 2022, Poised to Reach 5,073.3 Tons by 2028

Global Wheatgrass Market Grows to 3,785.8 Tons in 2022, Poised to Reach 5,073.3 Tons by 2028

The "Wheatgrass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Carriers and Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.