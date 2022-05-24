Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market worth USD 1.9 billion by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising demand for efficient, precise, highly sensitive & specific rapid influenza diagnostic tests will spur business potential. The adoption rate of innovative rapid influenza diagnostic tests is rising at a significant pace owing to several benefits such as easy to perform, requiring minimal training, clear & simple illustration, and can be run immediately as needed. The surging prevalence of influenza and associated complications are expected to augment the demand for advanced rapid influenza diagnostic tests across the globe.

Rapid influenza diagnostic tests market from research laboratories segment was valued at more than USD 214 million in 2021. This is attributable to the growing adoption of rapid influenza diagnostic tests in research laboratories and increasing research volume. The rapid influenza diagnostic tests play an anchoring role in research laboratories owing to aid in screening a specific population for the evidence of influenza and confirming a tentative diagnosis in an individual patient. These tests are used in a host of critical tasks in research laboratories comprising the discovery & development of influenza antiviral drugs. The significant contribution of influenza research activities at these facilities is further set to surge the product acceptance rate.

Some major findings of the rapid influenza diagnostic tests market report include:

Growing prevalence of influenza and related co-morbidities is likely to drive the adoption of rapid influenza diagnostic tests.

Increasing awareness regarding rapid influenza diagnostic tests will propel the market revenue.

Competitors are focusing on strategic product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain significant revenue share and cater to larger customer base.

China rapid influenza diagnostic tests market held a revenue share of around 32% in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 160 million by 2030. This is owing to the rising prevalence of influenza, increasing awareness pertaining to precise influenza diagnosis, rapidly aging population. The elderly population is associated with an increasing target disease burden, due to high susceptibility to respiratory diseases comprising influenza that require precise diagnosis & treatment. The high-unmet needs related to influenza coupled with constantly improving healthcare services in the country are some of the prime variables propelling the market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the RIDT industry are Quidel Corporation, Abbott, DiaSorin SpA, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Meridian Bioscience Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. These players are involved in adopting several strategic initiatives such as vertical integration, market diversification, and product launches to expand their product portfolio and market presence.

