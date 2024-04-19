RAPID LOCKING SYSTEM® (RLS) EXPANDS HVAC/R EDUCATION INITIATIVES WITH NEW TRAINING CENTER AND LAUNCH OF MOBILE SHOWROOM

ST. LOUIS, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Locking System (RLS) , the leading provider of press-to-connect fittings for the HVAC/R industry, celebrated the grand opening of its training center in St. Louis, Missouri, and cutting-edge mobile showroom. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, preceded by press fitting demonstrations and a behind-the-scenes tour of the RLS manufacturing facility, marked this momentous occasion on Thursday, April 18.

"The training center and mobile showroom are testaments to our unwavering dedication to expanding education and training initiatives within the HVAC/R industry," said Paul Schubert, president of Rapid Locking System. "We are excited to offer new and veteran contractors alike a variety of ways to continue their education and share new efficient approaches for HVAC/R installations and repairs."

The training center is the latest addition to RLS' expansive 80,000-square-foot headquarters facility and will serve as a one-stop-shop for contractors, engineers and wholesalers to learn about evolving industry trends, and how to successfully install and implement press fittings to maximize their businesses. Training center visitors can participate in live press fitting demonstrations, receive a training certification and behind-the-scenes tour the RLS facility.

RLS also officially unveiled its brand-new Mobile Showroom, a vehicle equipped to travel directly to contractors, engineers and distributors for live trainings. The mobile showroom features a virtual reality aspect that will allow users to tour the RLS facility and create their own virtual press fitting without ever setting foot in the actual building. Customers will be able to request their city as a stop on the cross-country tour.

"Over the past five years, we've seen the demand for HVAC/R fittings nearly double, and we expect that trend to persist with industry-wide changes such as the recent shift in refrigerants," Schubert said. "RLS is dedicated to ensuring contractors, engineers and distributors have access to education and training opportunities to further sustain their businesses as the industry continues to evolve."

The expansion of RLS' training initiative come as part of the company's goal to train more than 20,000 contractors throughout the next year. This significant commitment aligns seamlessly with RLS' overarching strategy to continue to invest in fostering growth and innovation within the HVAC/R industry.

