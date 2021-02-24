Rapid MedLab Extends Molecular COVID-19 Testing

Highly accurate and reliable molecular COVID-19 testing technology equivalent to PCR.

Results delivered to employee in a HIPAA compliant email.

Proven high volume testing process that provides low disruption to your organization.

Insurance billing (per the CARES Act, insurance is required to reimburse 100% of testing costs).

Testing at one of our three convenient locations.

Program available featuring no upfront cost to employer and/or employee (pending insurance policy).

Program available for onsite testing at your location (pending qualification).

To expand testing efforts, Rapid MedLab announced today the acceptance of insurance. Rapid MedLab's Des Peres location (2155 Barrett Station Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131) will offer COVID-19 tests to individuals and bill insurance on their behalf.

"Over the course of the past few months, we have seen a surplus of our patients desire to have their insurance company pay for their COVID-19 test," says David Cerven, CEO at Rapid MedLab. "We hope that this new service will allow Missouri residents to get tested and immediately get back to work, school, social gatherings, or travel."

About Rapid MedLab

Breaking the industry mold, Rapid MedLab is revolutionizing the relationship between the patient, the testing experience, and diagnostics. Rapid MedLab provides highly reliable, rapid, infectious disease testing for patients and corporate clients through a contactless, in-and-out patient experience. Rapid MedLab currently provides molecular COVID-19 testing and diagnostics. No appointment needed, Rapid MedLab provides curbside check-ins. With no-wait, testing is administered within 5 minutes and results are provided within 15 minutes. For more information, visit www.RapidMedLab.com.

Locations

Richmond Heights (1516 S Hanley Rd., St. Louis MO 63144) main office

(1516 S Hanley Rd., 63144) Des Peres (2155 Barrett Station Rd. , St. Louis, MO 63131)

(2155 , 63131) South County (2716 Telegraph Road, Suite 105 St. Louis, MO 63125)

SOURCE Rapid MedLab

Related Links

http://www.rapidmedlab.com

