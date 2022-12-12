Rapid microbiology testing market 2023-2027: Growth opportunities led by Abbott Laboratories and Becton Dickinson and Co. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid microbiology testing market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,487.91 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 9.31%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers and suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-MODERATE to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The rapid microbiology testing market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below –

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. bioMerieux SA

Biosensia Ltd.

Bruker Corp.

Charles River Laboratories

Colifast AS

Danaher Corp.

Don Whitley Scientific Ltd.

Euroclone SpA

Gradientech AB

Merck KGaA

Neogen Corp.

Quidel Corp.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc.

rqMicro AG.

Chart and data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of rapid microbiology testing market

The market is segmented by method (growth-based, nucleic-acid-based, viability-based, and others) and end-user (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others).

and Based on method, the growth-based segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

the will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to an increase in the early detection of infectious diseases .

is primarily attributed to . Growth-based rapid microbiological testing relies on the detection of biochemical or physiological growth indicators. It can provide a quantitative cell count, an estimation of viable cell concentration, information about the presence of specific microorganisms, and microbial identification.

Increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer is notably driving the rapid microbiology testing market growth

The incidence of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV, pneumonia, and malaria has increased. Hence, the number of awareness programs related to these diseases has also increased to encourage preventive healthcare and early diagnosis. With the rise in the number of cases of such diseases, the demand for rapid microbiology techniques has increased. These techniques enable fast and accurate microbial screening, identification, and testing against pathogens, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Chart and data table on historical market size (2017-2021), historic industry size, and analysis of vendors and countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by the growing focus on drug and vaccine discovery and development, recent advances in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and the presence of several vendors offering a wide range of products . The US is the key market for the rapid microbiology testing market in the region.

is estimated to contribute Growth will be driven by the . The is the key market for the rapid microbiology testing market in the region. In 2021, business and industrial activities resumed owing to the lifting of lockdown restrictions and vaccination drives for COVID-19. This resulted in the resumption of rapid microbiology testing in clinics and hospitals, which increased its demand. Moreover, factors such as the rise in the number of diseases such as bacterial infection will fuel the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this rapid microbiology testing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the rapid microbiology testing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the rapid microbiology testing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the rapid microbiology testing market across North America , Asia , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of rapid microbiology testing market vendors

Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,487.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Biosensia Ltd., Bruker Corp., Charles River Laboratories, Colifast AS, Danaher Corp., Don Whitley Scientific Ltd., Euroclone SpA, Gradientech AB, Merck KGaA, Neogen Corp., Quidel Corp., Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc., rqMicro AG, Sartorius AG, Serosep Ltd., Solus Scientific Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Method



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global rapid microbiology testing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global rapid microbiology testing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Method Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Method Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Method

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Method - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Method - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Method

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Method



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Method

6.3 Growth-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Growth-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Growth-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Growth-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Growth-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Nucleic-acid based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Nucleic-acid based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Nucleic-acid based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Nucleic-acid based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Nucleic-acid based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Viability-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Viability-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Viability-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Viability-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Viability-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Method

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Method ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 116: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 117: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 119: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 121: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 122: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 123: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 124: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 125: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

12.5 bioMerieux SA

Exhibit 126: bioMerieux SA - Overview



Exhibit 127: bioMerieux SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings

12.6 Bruker Corp.

Exhibit 129: Bruker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Bruker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Bruker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Bruker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Bruker Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Charles River Laboratories

Exhibit 134: Charles River Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 135: Charles River Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Charles River Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 137: Charles River Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Charles River Laboratories - Segment focus

12.8 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 139: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Don Whitley Scientific Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Don Whitley Scientific Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Don Whitley Scientific Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Don Whitley Scientific Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Gradientech AB

Exhibit 147: Gradientech AB - Overview



Exhibit 148: Gradientech AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Gradientech AB - Key offerings

12.11 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 150: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 151: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 153: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.12 Neogen Corp.

Exhibit 155: Neogen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Neogen Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Neogen Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Neogen Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Neogen Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Quidel Corp.

Exhibit 160: Quidel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Quidel Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Quidel Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc.

Exhibit 163: Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 rqMicro AG

Exhibit 166: rqMicro AG - Overview



Exhibit 167: rqMicro AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: rqMicro AG - Key offerings

12.16 Sartorius AG

Exhibit 169: Sartorius AG - Overview



Exhibit 170: Sartorius AG - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Sartorius AG - Key news



Exhibit 172: Sartorius AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Sartorius AG - Segment focus

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 174: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

