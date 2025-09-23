Rapid Nexus Unveils First-Ever Medical Technology to Regrow Nerves and Stop Amputations in Diabetic Patients

This patented breakthrough is the first and only technology to treat dying tissue and regenerate nerves — restoring circulation, reversing chronic wounds, and preventing amputations for patients who previously had no options.

BREA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Nexus , a California-based med-tech company, has unveiled the first medical device proven to regenerate nerves and reverse chronic wounds — offering a long-awaited solution for millions of patients at risk of limb loss from diabetes, trauma, and vascular disease.

Chronic wounds are one of the most costly, overlooked, and deadly health issues facing diabetic and trauma patients today — and until now, there's been no way to actually heal them.

While the global wound care market surpasses $22.3 billion , current solutions — from wound vacs to skin grafts and antimicrobial creams — focus only on managing surface symptoms rather than addressing the root cause. As a result, tissue continues to deteriorate, infections deepen, and amputation often becomes the only remaining option. Rapid Nexus's patented technology is the first to intervene at the source by regenerating nerve-damaged tissue and restoring circulation. It has also been shown to outperform leading antimicrobial products commonly used in diabetic amputation cases, without causing additional damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

In a 2018 feasibility study, 100% of patients that were previously diagnosed for an amputation and treated with Rapid Nexus's technology avoided their amputations. One patient — a 32-year-old bedridden new mother with diabetes — was facing the loss of her leg after it began to turn black from necrosis. She went from being unable to care for her newborn to walking again after the technology restored blood flow and regenerated nerves in the affected limb.

The most recent peer-reviewed study, currently scheduled to be published this fall, further shows the power of Rapid Nexus' innovative technology. Typically in studies the result is outstanding if a single biomarker is seen as a huge success; Rapid Nexus is seeing dozens of biomarkers working in concert in nerve and vascular regeneration, which is unprecedented.

"This technology was born from dentistry — where I saw firsthand how my technology could regenerate bone and nerve tissue after major procedures," said Dr. Margaret Kalmeta , dentist, inventor, and founder of Rapid Nexus Nanotech Wound Solutions, Inc. "The science didn't need to stop at the mouth. I realized we could apply this healing approach to the whole body — and prevent countless amputations that were once seen as inevitable. This is about restoring human dignity, one limb at a time."

Rapid Nexus's device is currently in the final stages of FDA review and is already conducting clinical trials with leading hospital systems like Methodist Hospital in Gary, Indiana, and is in negotiations with the Department of Veterans Affairs and U.S. military medical teams. The company has raised $3.8 million in seed funding and won a TechConnect Defense Innovation Award, recognizing its potential for both civilian and battlefield trauma care.

Commercial rollout is planned for late 2025, with future applications in hospitals, home care, and underserved communities around the world.

About Rapid Nexus

Rapid Nexus Nanotech Wound Solutions, Inc. is a California-based medical device company developing regenerative technology that targets the root causes of chronic wounds and neuropathy. Its patented technology is the first to regenerate nerve function and circulation to prevent amputations and enable full recovery in patients with diabetes, trauma, and peripheral vascular disease.

