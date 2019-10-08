Rapid Nutrition PLC to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 10th

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB: RPNRF), based in UK, focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products, today announced that Simon St Ledger, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 10th.

DATE: Thursday, October 10th

TIME: 10:00 AM

LINK: www.tinyurl.com/Oct10VIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Secured distribution across 500 GNC stores in North America

Partnered with Sigma Healthcare to launch GNC nationally into Australia Market

Announced partnership with Mr Vitamins, Australia's largest Natural Health Retailer

largest Natural Health Retailer Announced International Distribution Agreement with Super Health Center

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

