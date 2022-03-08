Rapid Phone Center Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

"We're honored to receive these two awards in recognition of our commitment to delivering high-quality service to our customers, which include a wide range of global customers ranging from small businesses to major brands," says Olga Nikulshina, CEO, Rapid Phone Center. "With our talented agents, highly effective processes, integrated technology and attention to KPIs, we continue to exceed customer expectations and help our clients at Rapid Phone Center to grow their businesses and thrive, even during a pandemic."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.



Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.



More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition.



What the judges said about Rapid Phone Center Highlights:

"Excellent business model and focus on people."

"This illustrates a company willing to invest and change to match the need and help clients grow their business."

"Great use of AI to better serve clients. Excellent service allowing clients to see data all in one place to act on customer insights."

"Excellent all-round use of technology to improve contact center metrics."

"Impressed with the achievements during really tough times. Great insight analytics with operational and financial achievements."



Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of winners are available here.

About Rapid Phone Center

Rapid Phone Center provides 24/7 call center services in multiple languages, including inbound customer service, outbound sales calls, email and chat support, and much more.

SOURCE Rapid Phone Center