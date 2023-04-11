Rapid Recon® Adds Drive2Five™ Service to Advance Sustainable Dealership Reconditioning Software Best Practices

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon®, the originator of reconditioning time-to-line (T2L™) software for automobile dealerships, has launched Drive2Five™, a five-part series of best-in-class performance modules for users of Rapid Recon dealership workflow software.

More than 100 years of solid in-dealership experience represented in the Rapid Recon Drive2Five Team

Purchasers and users of business application technology tools know that thorough and detailed software product training is pivotal to return on investment satisfaction. Drive2Five makes users of Rapid Recon workflow software more highly skilled, confidently engaged, and fully committed to working the best practices that make this tool such an effective profit generator for a car dealership.

As part of every user's subscription, there is no added cost for dealers to benefit from Drive2Five services.

Drive2Five gives subscribers access to Rapid Recon performance consultants, a team offering dealers more than 100 years of combined in-dealership experience. This program includes five modules, delivered one-on-one live in the dealership and via phone team accelerator events.

Drive2Five learning content focuses on developing aptitude and skills for applying basic and advanced process practices for using Rapid Recon Strategic T2L software. Well-trained users stay more engaged and mature rapidly into highly competent users able to "read" the software. Thus, these individuals also become adept at heading off workflow challenges before they can derail time-to-line performance and develop into experienced champions who build robust T2L cultures in the dealerships they work for.

The five Drive2Five modules equip users to manage and work Rapid Recon usage and features tools, approvals, vendors, critical reports and reporting tools, and continuous improvement basics more thoroughly and confidently.

For more information, contact Jennifer Marszalek at [email protected] or 425-873-8283.

Rapid Recon reconditioning and communications workflow software help auto dealers achieve and maintain long-term success. Through dealers' application of the Rapid Recon Key Performance Indicator time to line (T2L®), Rapid Recon people, processes, and software steer continuous improvement efficiencies and performance gains throughout the auto dealership. www.rapidrecon.com.

