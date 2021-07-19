Rapid Recon, iPacket Release Digital Vehicle Presentation Solution

The Digital Vehicle Portfolio helps dealers convert more shoppers to engaged and active sales leads. The tool gives online shoppers detailed, accurate and clickable VIN-specific insight into a dealer's used car inventory, including:

Recon Summary Reports that educate shoppers on the quality and integrity of the dealer's vehicles and dealership

The original OEM MSRP Window Sticker

New Car Brochure

Certified Pre-Owned or In-House Warranty Docs

Other value-building documentation

"The iPacket integration with Rapid Recon is a tremendous addition for sales operations. It helps educate vehicle shoppers about the exceptional recon process the dealer uses to build integrity, value and trust in the dealership and the used cars it sells. Integrating Rapid Recon's solution and data into iPacket for our mutual dealer partners delivers an unmatched digital transparency solution," said Seve Astorg, iPacket founder and CEO.

Other content provided by the Digital Vehicle Portfolio includes the vehicle history report, warranty options, and the dealership's "Why Shop Here" marketing messaging.

"Our customers tell us that we build the best reconditioning management software, and they also tell us that iPacket builds the best sales presentation software. It just made sense that we partner up to bring to market the best products dealers want, from the companies they trust," McGinn said.

Over 1,400 dealerships use iPacket: more than 2,400 use Rapid Recon. The Digital Vehicle Portfolio is supported by Rapid Recon customer support and client performance teams. It is 100% automated, eliminating document scan and upload tasks.

Rapid Recon is the #1 best-selling reconditioning software, enabling automobile dealerships to maximize used car sales and profitability by improving the speed-to-sale of their used car inventory. www.rapidrecon.com. iPacket is the #1 provider of digital sales presentation solutions for dealers to convert more shoppers to engaged and active sales leads. www.ipacket.com

Media Contact

Anthony Greenhalgh

[email protected] / (435) 640-6599 mobile

SOURCE Rapid Recon

Related Links

https://www.rapidrecon.com

