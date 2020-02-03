Rapid Recon Marks 10 Years Improving Used Car Profitability with Two New Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon announced today its 10th-anniversary educating auto dealerships on how to apply time-to-line (T2L) speed to sale principles to their used car reconditioning processes to improve vehicle turn and per-vehicle revenue.

Rapid Recon accelerates and streamlines how dealers get used cars sale-ready, reducing T2L from weeks to three to five days. Based on 2019 study, Rapid Recon was shown to reduce T2L by 49% at top Mercedes-Benz dealerships; for BMW dealerships by 47%; for Ford dealerships by 39%; and at Toyota dealerships by 31%.

At NADA '20 this month, Rapid Recon founder and CEO Dennis McGinn will make three substantial announcements:

The release of McGinn's latest book on speed-to-sale practices based in T2L, INVENTORY IS A WASTE - Why Recon T2L Speed to Sale Matters More Today than Ever , which follows upon his 2018 hit, RECON T2L – The Starting Line for Reversing Margin Compression.

- , which follows upon his 2018 hit, RECON In keeping with Rapid Recon's record of continuous improvement to its market-leading recon workflow software, the company is also announcing at NADA:

Vendor Advantage , which extends T2L workflow accountability, communications and cost control functionality to sublets and vendors. It enables dealers to assign work and receive work status notifications from both in-house and vendors including mechanical sublets, body shops, PDR and wheel repair.

Live Locate, advanced Bluetooth locator technology for outdoor, indoor and multi-level facilities for auto dealers – and it detects location elevation in multi-story facilities and showrooms. Live Locate solves a challenging annoyance -- "Where are my cars and where are their keys!"

T2L data from six million vehicles and across 40,000 dealership and vendor users validate Rapid Recon T2L's robust contribution to dealers' ability to fight margin compression. Rapid Recon is also used across 20,000 mobile and tablet users supported by its robust on-site onboarding and user training and support.

Visit Rapid Recon at NADA '20 at Booth 2693C, Central Hall. www.rapidrecon.com

