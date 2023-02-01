Rapid Recon Promotes Bridget Townsend to Senior VP of Product Development

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon®, the originator of reconditioning time-to-line (T2L™) software for automobile dealerships, has named Bridget Townsend as Senior Vice President, Product Development.

Townsend has been in software development since 1995, focusing on automotive software solutions since 2000. She joined Rapid Recon in 2018.

Her career has included key leadership roles as Vice President of Vendor Management for DealerSocket, Vice President of Market Performance for Inventory Solutions at DealerTrack, and Senior Director of Product Development for Chrome Systems.

A New York native and graduate of Cornell University, Bridget lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

Rapid Recon reconditioning and communications workflow software help auto dealers achieve and maintain long-term success.

