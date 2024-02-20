Rapid Silicon Leads the Way with First Complete Open-Source FPGA EDA Tool-Chain

The industry first end-to-end 100% open-source FPGA SDK and Compiler

LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Silicon, leading provider of AI and intelligent edge-focused FPGAs based on open-source technology, today announced its release of Raptor Design Suite, a groundbreaking advancement in the open-source EDA development. This marks a significant shift for Rapid Silicon, as it transitions from a hybrid model to a full open-source model, embracing a 100% open-source flow.

The launch of Raptor Design Suite signifies a game-changing moment for the EDA industry, offering unparalleled accessibility and flexibility to designers worldwide. With a comprehensive array of features, Raptor Design Suite empowers users with a complete end-to-end open-source tool flow.

Key features of Raptor Design Suite include:

A FOEDAG-based open-source GUI that integrates all FPGA development tools into a single interface

The successful amalgamation of the generative AI-enabled RapidGPT platform

Seamless compatibility with third-party applications, including Visual Studio Code

Significant enhancements of functionality and performance for Yosys (Synthesis) and VPR (Place & Route)

Integration with proprietary utilities for bitstream generation, JTAG programming, debugging, and an On-chip Logic Analyzer

LiteX framework support with over 50 soft IPs for seamless IP integration.

"This is an exciting milestone for the EDA community," said Vaughn Betz, Professor of Electrical Engineering at University of Toronto. "The Raptor tool chain represents an end-to-end SDK that is entirely open-source, allowing researchers and developers to experiment with and augment any part of the stack. Design engineers stand to benefit greatly from the resulting enhancements."

"We are pleased to announce the Raptor Design Suite, the industry's first end-to-end 100% open-source FPGA SDK and Compiler," said Alain Dargelas, VP of Software at Rapid Silicon. "With features ranging from an IP catalog to AI-powered assistance, GUI, synthesis, place and route, device configuration, and simulation, Raptor Design Suite sets a new standard for FPGA development."

Raptor Design Suite is available under the GPL3 license, reflecting Rapid Silicon's commitment to open collaboration and innovation. For customers interested in proprietary licensing options, inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

Rapid Silicon is a leader in AI enabled application-specific FPGAs for diverse target applications. We utilize a combination of open-source software and proprietary AI technology to significantly improve design and simplify and customer experience. To learn more about Rapid Silicon, please visit www.rapidsilicon.com.

