Rapid Strength Concrete Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Type (from 0 to 40 Mpa, From 40 to 80 Mpa, and above 80 Mpa) and Geography | Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Landscape & Forecast, 2022 - 2026

In-Scope:

0 to 40 Mpa:

The rapid strength concrete market share growth by the from 0 to 40 Mpa segment will be significant during the forecast period. 0 to 40 Mpa is basically high-performance concrete used in the construction of various buildings. Its strength has been designed to be more durable and stronger than other conventional concrete. 0 to 40 Mpa grade is a dominating segment and the market is expected to grow with 7% CAGR over the forecast period. The segment is propelled to grow rapidly with the growing economies and rapid infrastructure which is supported by government policies.

40 to 80 Mpa



Above 80 Mpa

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Rapid Strength Concrete Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (from 0 to 40 Mpa, From 40 to 80 Mpa, and above 80 Mpa) and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (from 0 to 40 Mpa, From 40 to 80 Mpa, and above 80 Mpa) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies- Aggregate Industries UK Ltd., Aditya Birla Group, Aev Crh Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Buzzi Unicem SpA, CEMEX SAB de CV, CTS Cement Manufacturing Corp., EMTEK Ltd, Fosroc International Ltd., Instarmac Group PLC, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Nirma Ltd., Geany Softech Pvt. Ltd., RDC Concrete (India) Pvt. Ltd., Shaila Enterprises, Short Load Concrete Inc., Sika AG, Tarmac Holdings Ltd., Westbuild Group, and Boral Ltd. among others.

Expansion of the construction industry to drive the market. Challenge- Environmental concerns and health hazards to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The rapid strength concrete market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product quality, technological innovation, packaging, and promotional activities to compete in the market.

Aditya Birla Group- In February 2021 , the company completed the acquisition of the business of TLS Technik GmbH & Co. Spezialpulver KG. It would help the company strategically expand its ECKART division. Moreover, In May 2020 , the Supervisory Board elected Dr. Matthias L. Wolfgruber as the new chairman. He had been a member of the Supervisory Board of ALTANA AG since March 2016 .

Rapid Strength Concrete Market Driver:

Expansion of the construction industry:

The rising commitment among construction industry stakeholders toward green construction, energy efficiency, and advanced materials for building construction is a major selling point for the dry construction industry. Meanwhile, the increasing adoption of green buildings, new building construction regulations, and the focus on reducing energy consumption in buildings will drive the market. Furthermore, factors such as the increase in disposable incomes in emerging economies, rapid industrialization, the changing preference for and perception of sustainable building practices, and the durability of such buildings are expected to drive the growth of the global rapid strength concrete market during the forecast period.

The rising commitment among construction industry stakeholders toward green construction, energy efficiency, and advanced materials for building construction is a major selling point for the dry construction industry. Meanwhile, the increasing adoption of green buildings, new building construction regulations, and the focus on reducing energy consumption in buildings will drive the market. Furthermore, factors such as the increase in disposable incomes in emerging economies, rapid industrialization, the changing preference for and perception of sustainable building practices, and the durability of such buildings are expected to drive the growth of the global rapid strength concrete market during the forecast period. Rapid Strength Concrete Market Challenge:

Privacy issues concerning data leakage of genetic information:

Concrete increases the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere significantly. In addition, the manufacturing of concrete releases cement fumes that are hazardous to human health. It causes diseases like chronic lung disorders, pneumoconiosis, and carcinoma of the stomach and lungs and can even damage the body tissues. Also, the substances emitted into air and water during the production of rapid strength concrete not only leads to global warming but also eutrophication and acidification. Such dangerous factors may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Rapid Strength Concrete Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 88.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.34 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aggregate Industries UK Ltd., Aditya Birla Group, Aev Crh Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Buzzi Unicem SpA, CEMEX SAB de CV, CTS Cement Manufacturing Corp., EMTEK Ltd, Fosroc International Ltd., Instarmac Group PLC, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Nirma Ltd., Geany Softech Pvt. Ltd., RDC Concrete (India) Pvt. Ltd., Shaila Enterprises, Short Load Concrete Inc., Sika AG, Tarmac Holdings Ltd., Westbuild Group, and Boral Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

