Rapid Tech Reskilling: Experis and ServiceNow Join Forces to Fill Talent Shortage

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With over three-quarters of IT companies reporting difficulty finding the skilled workforce they need, Experis, a global leader in IT professional resourcing and services and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, and ServiceNow, a leading global software company, today announced a new global partnership to help address the growing technology skills gap.

IT and data skills are the most sought after by employers, according to the 2024 ManpowerGroup Talent Shortage Survey and this collaboration will see Experis become a RiseUp ServiceNow Placement Partner, helping to upskill and train individuals in the ServiceNow portfolio globally via the Experis Academy. The Academy is an innovative IT solution, which looks at a wider pool of candidates who may not have all the technical skills for a given role but have adjacent skills showing the right behaviors, mindset, and capabilities and upskills them through a bespoke training program designed to meet the needs of the role.

"Through Experis Academy, we can train candidates on the most in-demand and cutting-edge tech skills that the industry desperately needs today. And as a RiseUp ServiceNow Placement Partner, we can rapidly reskill talent and fill dire talent gaps so ServiceNow can tap into a highly qualified, future-ready workforce," said Ger Doyle, Head of Experis US. "This is a win-win-win for candidates looking to launch thriving digital careers, for hiring managers struggling to find technical talent, and for companies aiming to remain competitive and innovative in a complex business landscape. There's simply huge value here for the entire tech ecosystem."

Aiming to create equitable on-ramps to digital careers, opening new doors for disadvantaged groups to access the technological future, this endeavor will expand training and career pathways in high-demand digital fields.

"As more organizations look to technology to drive productivity and efficiency, digital talent is essential for success, but increasingly hard to identify," said Amy Regan Morehouse, Senior Vice President of global education at ServiceNow. "We are thrilled Experis chose RiseUp with ServiceNow to help close that opportunity gap. Through the program, individuals will be empowered to build meaningful technology careers with a promising trajectory."

As a Placement Partner, Experis supports RiseUp with ServiceNow's ambitions to upskill one million people on the company's platform by the end of 2024. RiseUp with ServiceNow also expands on the traditional definition of tech talent by emphasising "whole–person" competencies and human "power skills" such as critical thinking, interpersonal communication, and creativity.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2023 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 14th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook , and Instagram.

ABOUT EXPERIS

Experis® is the global leader in professional resourcing and project-based solutions. Experis accelerates organizations' growth by attracting, assessing, and placing specialized expertise in IT to deliver in-demand talent for mission-critical positions and projects, enhancing the competitiveness of the organizations and people we serve. Experis is part of the ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN) family of companies, which also includes Manpower and Talent Solutions.

For more information, visit www.experis.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

ABOUT SERVICENOW

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud–based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine.

The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup