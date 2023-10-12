Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market size to increase by USD 259.56 million during 2022-2027, Rising adoption of IoT and connected devices to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid thermal processing equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 259.56 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Lamp-based and Laser-based), Application (Industrial, and Research and development R&D), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising adoption of IoT and connected devices drives the rapid thermal processing equipment market. This is significantly transforming the industry and creating new opportunities for both manufacturers and end-users. Manufacturers collect and analyze data related to equipment performance, energy consumption, and maintenance needs. They do this by implementing sensors and connectivity modules.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the rapid thermal processing equipment market: Allwin21 Corp., AMETEK Inc., ANNEALSYS SAS, Applied Materials Inc., centrotherm international AG, CoorsTek Inc., CVD Equipment Corp., ECM Techologies, Heraeus Holding GmbH, KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORP., Levitech B.V., Mattson Technology Inc., PLASMA THERM, Screen Holdings Co. Ltd., SemiTEq JSC, SSi Inc., UniTemp GmbH, and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.15% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The technological advancements in rapid thermal processing equipment are emerging rapid thermal processing equipment market trends.

are emerging rapid thermal processing equipment market trends. For example, the development of advanced heating technologies is one of the major technological advancements in the industry.

Precise and reliable thermal processing is enabled with the help of technological advances such as RTA, leading to enhanced device performance and yield.

Challenge

The lack of availability of skilled technicians and engineers challenges the rapid thermal processing equipment market.

challenges the rapid thermal processing equipment market. This impacts the companies in the market as it hinders their ability to meet the growing demands of customers and subsequently affects their overall profitability.

The growing advancement in technology in the global rapid thermal processing equipment market further drives the demand for skilled technicians.

Keg Segments:

By type, the lamp-based segment is significant during the forecast period. The ability to provide precise and uniform heating is an important advantage of this segment. Furthermore, the lamps used in these systems release intense heat. This allows rapid and efficient heating of the substrate or wafer utilized in semiconductor manufacturing.

Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 259.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allwin21 Corp., AMETEK Inc., ANNEALSYS SAS, Applied Materials Inc., centrotherm international AG, CoorsTek Inc., CVD Equipment Corp., ECM Techologies, Heraeus Holding GmbH, KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORP., Levitech B.V., Mattson Technology Inc., PLASMA THERM, Screen Holdings Co. Ltd., SemiTEq JSC, SSi Inc., UniTemp GmbH, and Veeco Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

