Rapid Urbanization and Swiftly Changing Food Choices among the Global Populace to Influence the Growth of the Nonstick Cookware Market during the Tenure of 2019-2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonstick cookware has gained considerable popularity among many individuals over the years. The trend of safe and health-encouraging cookware has led to an increase in the growth rate of the nonstick cookware market. The overwhelming capabilities and features of these products have made them a hot favorite among many consumers across the globe. These cookware types also help in faster cooking due to the even distribution of temperature. Therefore, all these aspects bring tremendous growth opportunities for the nonstick cookware market.

Nonstick cookware has a synthetic polymer-coated surface. These surfaces do not allow food materials to stick to the surface. Usually, a nonstick cookware utensil comprises polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), also known as Teflon. The benefits attached to the utilization of Teflon and the increasing awareness about the advantages of nonstick cookware will sow the seeds of growth across the nonstick cookware market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted an all-round analysis of all the growth aspects related to the nonstick cookware market. The global nonstick cookware market is extrapolated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027. The nonstick cookware market was pegged at US$ 19.6 bn in 2018 and is predicted to reach a value of US$ 28.1 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The rising trend of nonstick cookware among a considerable populace will bring tremendous growth opportunities. The escalating utilization of nonstick cookware across restaurants, hotels, and cafes will further propel the growth prospects. The growing number of quick-service restaurants across various regions will also prove to be a prominent growth indicator for the nonstick cookware market.

Key Findings of the Report

Changing Cooking Preferences of Consumers to Influence the Growth of the Nonstick Cookware Market

Over the years, cooking preferences around the world have changed drastically. As individuals across the globe are concentrating on maintaining their health more than ever, the demand for nonstick cookware is increasing. This is because of the properties and advantages of nonstick cookware in terms of oil usage. This cookware enables a person to cook food with low oil without compromising on the taste. Thus, these factors play a crucial role in increasing the sales of nonstick cookware.

Demand for Eco-Friendly and Health-Caring Cookware to Boost the Growth Prospects

The overwhelming demand for eco-friendly cookware may further enhance the growth opportunities across the nonstick cookware market. The players in the nonstick cookware market are indulging in manufacturing cookware that does not harm the environment in a considerable way. In addition, many restaurants and hotels are choosing nonstick cookware to offer healthy and chemical-free food to their customers. Therefore, all these factors prove to be profitable growth generators for the nonstick cookware market.

Nonstick Cookware Market: Growth Restraints

The increasing popularity of cast iron cookware as a suitable alternative to nonstick cookware may act as a major growth restraint for the nonstick cookware market. Many individuals are now concerned about the certain harmful effects of Teflon coating. Hence, a large chunk of the individuals are drifting toward cast iron cookware. This factor will result in a decline in the sales of nonstick cookware. However, the players in the nonstick cookware market are innovating and developing new methods to make nonstick cookware safer.

