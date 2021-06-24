RapidAI Launches Rapid Workflow for Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidAI , leading the next evolution of clinical decision making and patient workflow, today announced the availability of Rapid Workflow for PE , a mobile and web-based app designed to align hospital teams on the treatment of patients suspected of having a pulmonary embolism.

Pulmonary embolism is a sudden blockage of one or more pulmonary arteries caused by a blood clot. The CDC estimates that as many as 900,000 people could be affected by venous thromboembolism (VTE), which includes PE and deep vein thrombosis, each year in the U.S. PE results in the death of one-third of people who go undiagnosed or untreated, according to the Mayo Clinic .

"Rapid Workflow for PE is the next step in our journey to improving patient care," Don Listwin, CEO of RapidAI said. "When it comes to acute vascular diseases, time is of the essence. That's why we've created an extensible platform that addresses the specific needs of care teams across vascular and neurovascular conditions, providing these teams with the tools they need to work quickly to save lives."

Rapid Workflow for PE helps hospital teams align, activate and communicate about patient status to administer care faster. More specifically, the solution helps:

Reduce time to treatment: Provides access anywhere, anytime to CTPA images and workflow communication tools

Provides access anywhere, anytime to CTPA images and workflow communication tools Improve care coordination: Streamlines communication and accelerates PE team activation

Streamlines communication and accelerates PE team activation Optimize protocols: Collects patient status data that teams can utilize to improve their risk stratification and patient care processes

The Rapid Workflow for PE solution is born out of RapidAI's recent partnership with Penumbra, Inc. , a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies in areas that include ischemic stroke and vascular blood clots. The partnership was established in November 2020 , to develop solutions enabling faster clinical decision making for PE diagnosis and procedures.

"Pulmonary embolism can be a life-threatening condition and requires swift action to prevent serious complications," said James F. Benenati, MD, chief medical officer at Penumbra, Inc. "Through our collaboration, we are now able to arm healthcare providers with critical data to make decisions quickly and coordinate care more efficiently. It is exciting to see our shared vision to innovate pulmonary care come to life and further move the PE field forward with this latest advancement."

"Since the inception of our PERT team, we have been looking for ways to leverage advanced technologies to improve patient outcomes. Collaborating with RapidAI has allowed us to utilize their platform, first used to streamline the workflow in stroke, and bring this technology into the pulmonary embolism space. RapidAI will allow us to advance diagnostics, treatment algorithms, and communications across multiple providers and facilities," said Dr. Jay Mathews, Director Cardiac Catheterization Lab, Structural Heart, and PERT at Manatee Memorial Hospital.

For more information or to get started using Rapid Workflow for PE, please visit: https://www.rapidai.com/rapid-workflow-for-pe

About RapidAI

RapidAI is the global leader using AI to combat life-threatening vascular and neurovascular conditions. From home to hospital and ER to OR, RapidAI is leading the next evolution of clinical decision-making and patient workflow, bringing the end-to-end patient journey into full focus. Based on intelligence gained from over 2 million scans in more than 1,800 hospitals in over 60 countries, the Rapid® platform transforms care coordination, offering care teams a level of patient visibility never before possible, saving lives, time and money. For more information, visit www.RapidAI.com .

