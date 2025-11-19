Rapidan Energy Declares "Peak Peak Demand" as Consensus Abandons 2030 Peak Oil Demand Narrative, Opening Major Investment Opportunities

Leading energy consultancy's contrarian view on sustained oil demand growth gains mainstream acceptance as IEA and several other prominent forecasters revise projections

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidan Energy Group today released its long-term Rapidan Oil Outlook 2025 (ROO), highlighting what it calls "peak peak demand" – the collapse of the widely held but in Rapidan's view, mistaken belief that global oil demand will peak by 2030. The report concludes that oil markets are entering their most significant structural realignment since 2015, creating substantial medium-term investment opportunities across the oil value chain despite expected near-term oversupply.

After years of standing virtually alone against the near-term, policy-driven peak-demand consensus, Rapidan's view that oil demand will continue to rise for decades is now being validated. In recent weeks, the IEA resurrected a policy-neutral scenario showing demand growth through 2050, while a flock of private-sector forecasters followed by pushing back their peak-demand estimates – in some cases by a decade.

"The policy-driven, near-term peak demand narrative was always a mirage based on wishful thinking, and now the data and policy backsteps are proving it," said Bob McNally, Rapidan's Founder and President. "OECD gasoline demand isn't collapsing, fleet efficiency isn't accelerating as much as required, and anti-fossil fuel policies are weakening globally, including in China, the EU, UK, United States, Canada and Japan. While near-term balances show crude price bearish oversupply, the collapse of the consensus peak demand narrative will reveal a future energy landscape with insufficient investment in oil, particularly upstream and especially refining. We're witnessing a rare moment where anticipating a structural shift early creates extraordinary investment opportunities."

Rapidan's Oil Outlook employs its proprietary Oil Analysis Service and Information System (OASIS) model, which includes an EV adoption forecast module that projects EV adoption in Slow, Fast, and Base Case scenarios across 17 regions and major countries. The report forecasts global oil demand reaching 126 mb/d by 2050, growing at 1.3% annually. Even under Rapidan's Fast EV Adoption Scenario – the best plausible scenario for EV adoption – total oil demand still climbs to 119 mb/d.

Rapidan identifies refining – particularly gasoline and diesel production capacity – as the next critical bottleneck, with product demand outpacing crude runs as early as 2027.

"We're entering a golden age for transportation fuel refining," McNally added. "The downstream sector will be the main pinch point as structural undercapacity becomes the limiting factor in the oil system's next upcycle."

