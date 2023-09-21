RapidAscent, Inc. announces approval by the State of California for Cyber Security Apprenticeship Program

News provided by

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech

21 Sep, 2023, 11:10 ET

RapidAscent brings its unique program to California to help the veteran community; organization is a member of the CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech network

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidAscent, Inc. (RA), a national educational apprenticeship organization, today announced its official recognition by the State of California for its Cyber Security Apprenticeship Program, marking a significant milestone in the organization's commitment to providing exceptional vocational training and career development opportunities for veterans nationwide.

RA is a member of the CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech network, a national initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) and led by the American Institutes for Research in partnership with CompTIA to create employment opportunities in the tech workforce for individuals leaving the military from diverse backgrounds, while simultaneously helping employers fill tech staffing needs.

In furtherance of this achievement, RA has developed a program that can use tools such as SkillBridge, The Good Jobs Grant and even corporate funding to bring this educational opportunity to the student at no cost. These options allow a veteran leaving the military to gain a skillset in a rapidly expanding field and can let them continue to serve the country in a cybersecurity role with a government agency or government contractor.

Mike Lyons, co-founder of RA, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "With a steadily increasing need for cybersecurity professionals, RapidAscent's programs, that uniquely create operational skills in cybersecurity, are a deeply needed addition to gain critically needed job skills."

In August, U.S. employers listed more than 12,000 job postings for information security analysts, a 19% increase from July. The approval of RA for California State Apprenticeship Program offerings signifies the organization's dedication to bridging the gap between education and industry, equipping aspiring veterans with the necessary skills and practical experience to thrive in today's competitive job market.

"Our collaboration with California and California businesses marks a major step towards our goal of making cyber career apprenticeship opportunities available to a wide range of candidates. These programs then provide companies with qualified candidates whose skills are directly aligned with job opening requirements," said Craig Schultz, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder at RapidAscent.

Through this collaborative effort, RA will reach out to the veterans stationed in California enabling them to contribute to the nation's workforce and realize their full potential.

The USDOL selected the American Institutes for Research (AIR), a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce, and CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, to serve as a national Industry Intermediary for expansion of apprenticeships in tech occupations.

About RapidAscent, Inc. 
RapidAscent has developed a competency-based program, including wage progression based on the competencies verified by skills assessments and signed off by the learner and the job manager/mentors.  These competencies are focused on cybersecurity analyst/engineer registered roles and have been co-developed and reviewed with major government defense contractors. This program is built around providing transitioning veterans with the tools and skills necessary for success in the technology sector. https://rapidascent.com

Media Contact 
Steven Ostrowski                   
CompTIA 
[email protected]
630.678.8468

SOURCE CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech

Also from this source

United Youth of America, Inc. announces national apprenticeship programs and partners with Job Corps for enhanced student support

Parachute Group expands economic empowerment efforts with new apprenticeship training program to develop tech project coordinators

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.