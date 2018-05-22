rapidBizApps Launches Leads Database Targeting Mining Industry

MILPITAS, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- rapidBizApps, a leading provider of apps, software and cloud solutions for mining companies and their suppliers, today launched Map-a-Mine. Map-a-Mine is a leads database and CRM platform for businesses selling into the mining industry. The mobile app has data on more than 15,000 mining and aggregate operations to help vendors strategically identify their best sales targets and prioritize their pipeline.

Map-a-Mine Leads Dabatase and CRM for the Mining Suppliers

Equipment and resource providers can use Map-a-Mine to better identify opportunities and meet the needs of prospective mining customers. Map-a-Mine has updated information about employees, fleets, equipment and current mining operations to inform sales teams on potential opportunities.

"Map-a-Mine improves sales by providing actionable intelligence on important factors that vendors need to be successful," said Satish Penmetsa, CEO, rapidBizApps. "Real-time information about fleet locations, recent sales and maintenance schedules for example, is valuable intelligence that sales teams can use to pinpoint their best prospects. We're excited to use our expertise in developing software for mining companies to support sales teams focused on this space."

In addition to details about the mining site, Map-a-Mine verifies, tracks and logs sales outreach and customer contact information. While Map-a-Mine can be used as an independent CRM, it also integrates with all CRMs including Salesforce, NetSuite and SAP, to enable sales information to be stored in a central location.

Map-a-Mine empowers sales teams by giving them tools and resources to better do their jobs. For more information about Map-a-Mine, please visit http://mapamine.com.

About rapidBizApps

rapidBizApps is the leading provider of productivity software for the mining and oil & gas industries. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, rBA has a growing family of workforce productivity platforms including its flagship product, groundHog. rBA is trusted by dozens of the industry's leading companies. Learn more at https://rapidbizapps.com.

