RapidDeploy Becomes First Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) System to Receive ProQA Titanium Certification

"The commitment RapidDeploy has made to deliver the features and functions in this interface virtually guarantees that our mutual clients will have one of the most dynamic and customizable interfaces that we have ever certified," said Brett Williams, CAD Liaison with Priority Dispatch.

ProQA Paramount software allows emergency communications centers to integrate the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) protocols with the RapidDeploy CAD to quickly and effectively answer emergency calls, manage resources and provide accurate information to responders.

The Titanium Certification recognizes that RapidDeploy's interface is able to support the following:

The ability to display unique information between the Dispatch and Mobile Data Computer (MDC) environments

Send and receive SMS messages originating from ProQA's Paramount dispatch system

Information displayed in rich text format makes reading and processing information seamless for users in all environments

"Partnering with Priority Dispatch is a win for our customers and the people they serve," said Steven Raucher, co-founder and CEO of RapidDeploy. "With this powerful integration, emergency telecommunicators will have a powerful tool to more effectively help responders in the field save lives and protect communities."

The joint announcement is being made the same week of Navigator 2018, April 23-27, 2018, held in Las Vegas and produced by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch. RapidDeploy is a supporting exhibitor, and will be meeting with public safety and emergency communications leaders and partners on implementation of the technology and integration.

About RapidDeploy

RapidDeploy is an innovative cloud-based call-taking and Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) platform serving public safety and other markets. Designed by first responders, RapidDeploy uses leading technology to solve the key challenges faced by emergency services providers. RapidDeploy simplifies the complexity of emergency dispatch through precise address location, allocation of appropriate resources and complete incident management tools. RapidDeploy's mobile platform enables full audit trail for quality assurance and effective coordination of all active resources. Founded in 2014, RapidDeploy has built a loyal following of clients and is now launching its solution internationally. RapidDeploy is setting the standard for Mission Critical Dispatch. Learn more at rapiddeploy.com.

About Priority Dispatch

Priority Dispatch is the world's leading provider of emergency dispatch call-taking software for police, fire and medical. Our flagship software product, ProQA, is used by thousands of PSAPs worldwide. Priority Dispatch incorporates the protocol standards developed by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) to deliver a structured call-taking system that guides a dispatcher through a predictable, repeatable and verifiable process. Priority Dispatch is the only dispatch system whose protocols are validated by scientific research and approved by industry experts and standards councils. Learn more about Priority Dispatch at http://www.prioritydispatch.net.

RapidDeploy

Steven Raucher

+1-702-630-7753

Steven.Raucher@rapiddeploy.com

Priority Dispatch

Brett Williams

+1-801-746-5670

Brett.Williams@prioritydispatch.net

