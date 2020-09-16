RapidDeploy Enters into Agreements with Google, OnStar, ADT, Priority Dispatch and Rave Mobile Safety to Transform U.S. Emergency Response Systems

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidDeploy, the industry's only truly open and integrated emergency response platform, announced today that the company will directly integrate supplemental emergency data from some of the largest and most influential companies in technology and public safety. Google, OnStar, ADT, Priority Dispatch® and Rave Mobile Safety are the most recent additions to RapidDeploy's Unified Critical Response (UCR) ecosystem, which already has partnerships with AT&T, Microsoft, AT&T FirstNet, and Esri, among others.

"In order for our industry to thrive and evolve, we need to establish and grow an open and collaborative partner ecosystem," stated Steven Raucher, CEO and Co-Founder of RapidDeploy. "By joining forces with these tech and innovation power houses, we are one step closer to unifying the end-to-end public safety workflow. This ecosystem is pivotal to transforming voice-centric 9-1-1 centers into data-driven organizations."

With 240 million 9-1-1 calls every year, RapidDeploy is arming 9-1-1 telecommunicators and first responders with more real-time information and situational awareness so they can reduce overall response times and save more lives. The company's cloud-native platform for 9-1-1 will democratize public safety so that every 9-1-1 agency, regardless of geography or budget, can access the most innovative technology solutions.

As part of RapidDeploy's strategy to build and facilitate an open ecosystem working together to advance public safety, the company never charges technology partners or customers to integrate their data.

New Technology Announcements:

Today RapidDeploy unveiled the latest version of its RadiusPlus tactical mapping solution, available now to all agencies using RapidDeploy products. This enhanced cloud-native software solution includes a direct data integration with Google. RapidDeploy users will now receive supplemental data faster than before, with richer data, for more 9-1-1 calls. This new directly integrated data from the Android Emergency Location Service will enhance situational awareness, which can improve the speed and effectiveness of emergency response.

OnStar – OnStar's 150 Emergency-Certified Advisors respond to more than 10,000 emergencies every month, including 3,500 cases of Automatic Crash Response notifications. Timing is everything in the moments after a collision, and Automatic Crash Response uses sensors in the vehicle to automatically connect an OnStar Advisor to a vehicle, even when a customer is not able to call for help. By teaming up with OnStar, RapidDeploy solutions will display crash data directly on the 9-1-1 map screen, without having to rely on verbal relaying of information.

"For over two decades, OnStar has been committed to working with public safety to transform emergency call processing," said Catherine Bishop, Senior Manager, OnStar Emergency Services. "Our partnership with RapidDeploy will allow us to electronically transmit critical crash data directly into the Emergency Communications Centers' ecosystems to facilitate more informed dispatch and enhanced patient treatment at crash scenes."

ADT – ADT is a leading provider of security, automation and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 300 locations, 9 owned and operated monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. Through this partnership, RapidDeploy will enable more efficient and richer data transfer from alarm monitoring centers to 9-1-1 communication centers, ensuring that telecommunicators and first responders have more context for each call that comes in.

"Working with RapidDeploy to integrate our residential, small business and commercial alarm monitoring data directly into 9-1-1 systems will help improve emergency response efficiencies and effectiveness," said Donald Young, CIO and EVP of Field Operations at ADT. "This solution adds to the many ways ADT is innovating enhanced alarm response technology to help protect and connect our customers to what matters most."

Priority Dispatch – RapidDeploy is one of Priority Dispatch's only Titanium integration partners, enabling dispatch protocols directly in one unified platform. Now as Priority Dispatch readies its cloud-based ProQA® emergency dispatching software, RapidDeploy will also be rendering ProQA directly within RapidDeploy's RadiusPlus tactical map.

"Our mission for 35+ years has been to lead the creation of meaningful change in public safety and health," stated Ron McDaniel, Priority Dispatch's President. "RapidDeploy's initiative to grow the Unified Critical Response ecosystem directly aligns with this mission. We're excited about the RadiusPlus integration with ProQA and continuing to expand our partnership with another key leader in this industry."

Rave Mobile Safety – RapidDeploy and Rave Mobile Safety are working together to connect Rave's Smart911 emergency profiles, building floor plans, facility information and tools to communicate with populations impacted by emergencies. In addition, Rave's IoT Panic Button can be connected to the RapidDeploy Unified Communications platform to simplify and speed up the flow of critical life-saving information. The integrated solutions will make communities safer and better connected to its citizens. With millions of citizens registered and tens of thousands of organizations and facilities leveraging Rave's solutions, RapidDeploy clients will have access to the largest set of emergency response data in the industry.

"We are excited to work with RapidDeploy as part of its Unified Critical Response ecosystem," said Todd Piett, CEO at Rave. "By providing a seamless experience for call takers and dispatchers to receive Rave emergency data and more effectively communicate with their populations, RapidDeploy is an ideal partner for us to work with on the future integration of public safety communications."

Expanded Partnership Announcements

Esri – RapidDeploy and Esri are both committed to improving situational awareness for telecommunicators and first responders by leveraging best-of-breed GIS capabilities, real-time mapping, and accurate location data in 9-1-1 systems and in the field. Given this shared vision, RapidDeploy is working with Esri to design a roadmap that provides public safety professionals with the latest GIS capabilities throughout RapidDeploy's portfolio of products. Through this partnership, RapidDeploy will ensure that public safety professionals in all agencies, regardless of size, can benefit from the latest GIS innovations using locally authoritative GIS data and the latest innovations in cloud computing and location accuracy.

Lightning Partner Program

RapidDeploy is expanding its Lightning Partner Program, recognizing visionary technology partners who are collaborating to democratize public safety utilizing cloud-native technology. Lightning Partners share RapidDeploy's vision of secure, modern interfaces that are easy to deploy and are focused on enabling the digital transformation for 9-1-1 agencies of all sizes.

RapidDeploy today also announced the addition of several new Lightning Partners, including:

Archer (Autonomous drone emergency medical supply delivery system)

(Autonomous drone emergency medical supply delivery system) ClimaCell (Weather intelligence platform)

(Weather intelligence platform) Niche (Records management system for law enforcement)

(Records management system for law enforcement) PulsePoint (Automatic external defibrillator location data to assist with cardiac arrests)

(Automatic external defibrillator location data to assist with cardiac arrests) Trainfo (Reliable and predictive real-time railroad crossing data)

(Reliable and predictive real-time railroad crossing data) what3words (Global standard for communicating location)

"We're thrilled to be part of the RapidDeploy Lightning Partner Program," said Chris Bushell, Vice President, Business Operations for Niche Technology. "The seamless integration between NicheRMS and RapidDeploy's Unified Critical Response ecosystem means that public safety users can focus on their missions with confidence, knowing that the technology they depend on will be available anytime, anywhere."

"There is a tremendous opportunity for public safety technology companies to transform emergency response with unencumbered collaboration," said Richard Price, PulsePoint President and Founder. "By connecting with RapidDeploy, the PulsePoint automatic external defibrillator (AED) registry is made available to dispatchers both within ProQA Paramount and spatially as a distinct map layer—showing the exact location of nearby automatic external defibrillators to assist with cardiac arrest response and save lives."

Existing Lightning Partners include GETAC (in-vehicle and body worn cameras), GeoComm (GIS Hosting), Optimum (records management system (RMS) for law enforcement), and Orion (push-to-talk technology with secure, real-time communication, context, and automation).

About RapidDeploy:

RapidDeploy is the industry's only truly open and integrated response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data ensuring it is available when, where and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. The company's web-based cloud platform includes analytics, mapping, dispatch and first responder applications. To learn more, visit https://www.rapiddeploy.com/.

About ADT:

Abut Archer First Response Systems

Archer FRS is a state-of-the-art technology company committed to reducing cardiac arrest and other time-sensitive fatalities. We equip municipal EMS providers with our 911-integrated drone deployment system and accompanying infrastructure and provide their communities with over 55-square miles of first response coverage in under five minutes. By utilizing Archer First Response Systems to immediately transport AEDs, Narcan®, Stop the Bleed® tourniquet kits, and other life-saving equipment, directly to 911 callers in need, our EMS partners can help increase the likelihood of survival for events of cardiac arrest, opioid overdose, and other time-sensitive emergencies. For more information visit www.archerfrs.com

About ClimaCell:

With its AI-powered Weather Intelligence Platform, ClimaCell automates operational decision making and action plans based on the business impact of historical, real time, and forecasted weather. Having more than doubled its employee headcount in 2019 and achieving 7x revenue growth, ClimaCell is on an aggressive growth path towards revolutionizing the weather industry with customers including Uber, Delta, Ford, Intact Insurance, National Grid, the U.S. Open, Rappi, Porsche, and more. For more information visit www.climacell.co

About Esri:

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the US, as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the US Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About OnStar:

Launched in 1996, OnStar is a wholly owned subsidiary of GM Holdings LLC ("GM") and offers emergency, security and navigation services in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac models. OnStar offers a range of subscription services such as Automatic Crash Response, Emergency Services and Stolen Vehicle Assistance.

About NicheRMS:

NicheRMS is an intuitive, cloud engineered, mobile-first information management platform that removes silos and links intelligence functions with frontline officers for faster prediction, prevention, and response. NicheRMS is licensed to more than 160,000 sworn officers across Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Ten of the 30 largest agencies in the countries we serve run NicheRMS. For more information, please visit www.NicheRMS.com.

About Priority Dispatch®:

Priority Dispatch® is the world leader in providing research-based protocol solutions to emergency call centers in medical, fire, police, and nurse triage disciplines. For over 40 years, EMS and 911 agencies have used the Medical Priority Dispatch SystemTM (MPDS®), first with cardsets and now in ProQA software. Our solutions have been time-tested across hundreds of millions of calls and serve communities in thousands of agencies around the world in 25 languages and 54 countries. Get to know us at prioritydispatch.net.

About PulsePoint:

PulsePoint is a 501(c)(3) public non-profit foundation based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Through the use of location-aware mobile devices, PulsePoint is building applications that work with local public safety agencies to improve communication with citizens and professional emergency responders, increase civic engagement and encourage the community to help reduce the millions of annual deaths from sudden cardiac arrest. Learn more at pulsepoint.org or join the conversation at Facebook and Twitter. The free app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Rave Mobile Safety:

Rave Mobile Safety is the leading provider of critical communication and collaboration technology used to save lives, manage crisis incidents, and increase resiliency. From major disasters and crisis events to everyday emergencies and operational incidents, the Rave platform enables critical data sharing, mass notification and emergency response coordination. Over 8,000 first responder, emergency management, 9-1-1, and federal, state and local agencies—as well as corporations, healthcare organizations, universities and schools—all rely on Rave to prepare better, respond faster, recover quicker and mitigate anticipated critical incidents. Founded in 2004, Rave's award-winning software solutions are backed by leading growth equity firm TCV. Let Rave enable you to do all you can today to keep everyone safe. For more information, visit www.ravemobilesafety.com, read our company blog, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About TRAINFO

TRAINFO prevents traffic delays and accidents at rail crossings by helping drivers re-route before they encounter a train. The company pioneered technology that predicts traffic delays at rail crossings up to 30 minutes before a train arrives and integrates this information into roadside signs, traffic signal management systems, and emergency dispatch software. As the exclusive provider of this information, TRAINFO is the leader in reducing traffic congestion, vehicle emissions, collision risk, and emergency vehicle delays at rail crossings. Founded in 2016, TRAINFO has quickly become the preferred option for government agencies seeking affordable and effective innovations to solve traffic issues surrounding rail crossings. For more information visit www.trainfo.ca

About what3words

what3words is a global addressing system used in over 170 countries by thousands of businesses as well as governments and NGOs. It is available in over 35 languages and applied across industries from automotive to logistics, travel, emergency services and disaster response.

