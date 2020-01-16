RapidDeploy Nimbus Earns FirstNet Listed Designation

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a rigorous review process, RapidDeploy Nimbus is now FirstNet® Listed and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.

RapidDeploy's new native Nimbus mobile application puts modern data capabilities at the fingertips of first responders, ranging from advanced location tracking and navigation to innovative voice control features. Mobile users can now collaborate with dispatchers and other responders in near real time, maximizing efficiency and responder safety.

FirstNet – America's public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders, featuring more than 100 apps relevant to public safety's mission. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions, like RapidDeploy Nimbus, that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.

"RapidDeploy's mission is to reduce response times and improve first responder safety by increasing situational awareness," said Steven Raucher, Co-Founder and CEO of RapidDeploy. "Our Nimbus smartphone app helps ensure that first responders arrive faster, safer and more informed."

Achieving a FirstNet Listed designation means RapidDeploy Nimbus is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will benefit from FirstNet reliability while using Nimbus.

Built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders' incident response. And it's helping them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

"Only highly secure, high-quality, public safety relevant applications are added to the FirstNet App Catalog. And we're pleased that RapidDeploy Nimbus is now Listed and available to FirstNet subscribers," said Bob Sloan, chief operating officer, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "RapidDeploy brings additional capabilities for near real-time communication with dispatch and situational awareness for first responders."

"Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving mission. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome RapidDeploy Nimbus to the FirstNet App Catalog," said Mark Golaszewski, executive director of Technology and Innovation, First Responder Network Authority.

To learn more about RapidDeploy Nimbus, go to www.RapidDeploy.com. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

About RapidDeploy, Inc.

RapidDeploy is the market leader in Cloud Aided Dispatch software. The RapidDeploy platform is rich in features and interfaces, easy to deploy and affordable for agencies of all sizes. RapidDeploy was built by First Responders using modern Microsoft Azure Government Cloud architecture, providing mission-critical reliability, cybersecurity, and state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence. Learn more at www.RapidDeploy.com

