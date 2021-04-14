RapidDeploy Strengthens Leadership Team with New SVP of Sales

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidDeploy, a cloud-based emergency response platform, today announced the hiring of Tim Melton as Senior Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Melton will continue RapidDeploy's growth and assist public safety officials with the digital transformation of 9-1-1 services.

"Modernizing Public Safety requires trust from a number of state and local stakeholders," RapidDeploy CEO Steven Raucher said. "Tim Melton brings a unique blend of experience in Government software sales and public-sector service that makes him the perfect candidate to work with local officials running 9-1-1 centers."

Melton comes to RapidDeploy with significant experience in government technology, having most recently led the sales team at OpenGov, a public-sector enterprise resource planning (ERP) company that raised $80 million in funding to streamline government agency operations. Melton also has served in state and local government, first as a county commissioner in Oakland County, Michigan, and later as a member of the Michigan House of Representatives. After his government service, he led government relations for education policy firm StudentsFirst.

"RapidDeploy's technology saves lives by empowering first responders. Their mission attracted me to this opportunity," Melton said. "I look forward to building upon the incredible work already done by the team and providing partners and customers with the highest level of service available in the industry."

In his work at RapidDeploy, Melton plans to bring the Public Safety industry into the 21st century by prioritizing reactive Unified Critical Response through data integrations with RapidDeploy's expanding ecosystem of partners and merging RapidDeploy's position in the marketplace with the growing need for effective and efficient cloud-based technology.

To learn more about RapidDeploy's 9-1-1 Public Safety ecosystem, visit www.rapiddeploy.com .

About RapidDeploy:

RapidDeploy is the industry's only truly open and integrated response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data ensuring it is available when, where and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. The company's cloud-based platform includes analytics, mapping, dispatch and first responder applications. To learn more, visit https://www.rapiddeploy.com/ .

