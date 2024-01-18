RapidDeploy Study Reveals Increase in Text and Video 911 Communications

New 2024 Trends Outlook Highlights Driving Factors in Creating a More Connected Emergency Response Ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidDeploy , the leader in cloud-native technology solutions for public safety, today released "5 Trends Driving a More Connected Emergency Response Ecosystem," a free to download e-book which highlights the transformative impact of data-driven approaches on the emergency response ecosystem in the United States.

RapidDeploy analyzed 911 call data across over 1,500 ECCs/PSAPs and thousands of platform users, and conducted a series of interviews with customers to develop a 2024 outlook on emergency response. RapidDeploy's platform showed a significant increase in the rise of mobile-enabled communication channels for emergency response, showing a 118% increase in the use of text and a 70% increase in the use of live video from 2022 to 2023. These increases follow the rising trend in the number of 911 calls coming from mobile devices and demonstrate the growing adoption of cloud-native platforms within emergency call centers.

The e-book highlights the following trends shaping the future of public safety, including:

Greater Reliance on Data-Driven Approaches

Extending Next-Gen Technologies for the Field

911 Text Messaging as a Must-Have Communication Channel

Rise of Live-Streaming Video Sharing

Information Sharing and Agency Collaboration

"Data intelligence is a growing trend across public safety and has become essential to the teams regardless of agency size," said Christy Williams, Director of 9-1-1, North Central Texas Emergency Communications District. "We are actively capturing a vast amount of information and leveraging cloud-native tools to then extract the intelligence that matters most. This year, we can expect to hear less talk about more data and a greater emphasis on how we as an industry leverage the right data to improve emergency response for citizens and our dedicated teams."

Steve Raucher, CEO and Co-founder at RapidDeploy, further emphasizes the importance of these trends: "Our customers are becoming much more accustomed to leveraging cloud-native solutions as part of their 911 workflows. We're seeing teams combine the power of location accuracy and movement tracking with live video and text, putting multiple capabilities together to change the outcome of an emergency. Our 2024 outlook rounds up the trends and importance of new technologies across the respective stakeholders and institutions supporting telecommunicators and dispatchers, field responders and administrators within public safety."

Founded in 2016, and based in Austin, TX, RapidDeploy is the leading cloud-native platform for public safety. We provide Next Generation 911 solutions that deliver intelligent information throughout the emergency response journey, empowering agencies and first responders to drive better outcomes in mission critical situations. With a curated partner network, our platform combines mobile signals, critical datasets, and call information into a single operating system, improving emergency response with location accuracy, situational awareness, modern communications, and actionable insights. Our products improve outcomes and ultimately save lives. In 2024, RapidDeploy earned recognition for the 6th year in a row as a prominent company to watch on the GovTech 100 list, and as one of the best places to work by Built In. Learn more at www.rapiddeploy.com.

