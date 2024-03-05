RapidDirect Revolutionizes Sheet Metal Fabrication Quoting with AI-Enabled Instant Quotes

SHENZHEN, China, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidDirect, a pioneering force in on-demand manufacturing, continues pushing innovation boundaries by expanding its Instant Quotes feature to include Sheet Metal Fabrication on its AI-enabled manufacturing platform.

RapidDirect Sheet Metal Instant Quote feature is now available. Explore instant quotes for CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication on the RapidDirect online platform. Your quick access to on-demand manufacturing!

Harnessing the power of AI, RapidDirect's Instant Quote engine analyzes design specifications instantly, providing users with precise quotes in a matter of seconds. This eliminates the tedious back-and-forth communication typical in traditional quoting processes, saving valuable time and expediting project timelines. In 2024, RapidDirect continues its expansion of the Instant Quote engine, with today's announcement of the Sheet Metal Fabrication Instant Quote standing as a major milestone following the introduction of the 3D printing instant quote in August 2023. Buyers can now leverage the RapidDirect Instant Quote engine to instantly obtain pricing and delivery timelines for CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication, further accelerating the production workflow.

In the fast-paced manufacturing world, time is of the essence, and delays can spell disaster for project timelines. Traditionally, obtaining quotes has been time-consuming and frustrating, characterized by lengthy back-and-forth communication with suppliers. These delays impede project timelines and add unnecessary stress to the process.

"The RapidDirect Instant Quote Engine is designed to address these challenges precisely," emphasized Leon Huang, CEO of RapidDirect. "RapidDirect Instant Quote Engine streamlines the decision-making process by offering users comprehensive insights into pricing, material availability, and design considerations right from the start. This not only saves valuable time but also mitigates the risk of miscommunication and errors, fostering seamless collaboration between users and suppliers."

Utilizing data flow visualization, the Instant Quote Engine enhances transparency and accountability throughout the quoting process, providing users with clear documentation and records of their interactions. This facilitates smoother transactions and fosters trust and confidence in RapidDirect's platform as a reliable partner in manufacturing.

" As machine learning advancements progress, the recognition accuracy of features in drawings will continue to improve," stated Leon Huang. "Our Instant Quote engine has achieved an impressive 82% success rate in drawing recognition and price calculation, with a rising proportion of orders generated through Instant Quote. This trend reflects the widespread acceptance and trust that users have in the RapidDirect Instant Quote platform."

From CNC machining to 3D printing, and now sheet metal fabrication, RapidDirect combines AI with manufacturing to provide users with a comprehensive digital manufacturing experience. Simultaneously, through continuous iteration and the introduction of expanded features, RapidDirect shortens the product development cycle and enhances the efficiency of organizational environments.

Recent extended features include:

Team Collaboration : Enables customers to seamlessly integrate RapidDirect into their procure-to-pay suite, enhancing overall work efficiency by allowing engineers and financial personnel to function as one cohesive team.

: Enables customers to seamlessly integrate RapidDirect into their procure-to-pay suite, enhancing overall work efficiency by allowing engineers and financial personnel to function as one cohesive team. RapidDirect Add-in for Solidworks: Integrates the RapidDirect Instant Quote Engine into the Solidworks design process, facilitating a cohesive and efficient workflow for engineers and designers, ensuring a smooth transition from design to quoting.

About RapidDirect

RapidDirect specializes in rapid prototyping, low-volume manufacturing, and on-demand manufacturing, catering to individuals, small businesses, and large corporations for "Rapid" and "Simple" production solutions. Driven by state-of-the-art AI technology, RapidDirect's online platform has redefined the manufacturing experience, providing customers with instant quotes, streamlined processes, and unmatched efficiency.

