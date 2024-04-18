RapidFlight Delivers UAS Innovation, Meeting Replicator Initiative Requirements

RapidFlight will Showcase its Modular UAS Designs and Tactical Edge Manufacturing Capabilities at Booth 4707 at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2024

MANASSAS, Va., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidFlight , a pioneering integrated designer and mass manufacturer of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), is working with the United States Department of Defense (DoD) in support of the Replicator initiative, which outlines the DOD's plan to field thousands of autonomous systems across multiple warfighting domains.

Following a groundbreaking demonstration at Technology Readiness Experimentation 2023 (TREX23-2) in Camp Atterbury, Indiana, last year, RapidFlight has solidified its position as an industry leader by successfully demonstrating the company's ability to print, assemble, and fly long-range, high-payload unmanned aircraft in support of the Replicator Initiative.

Next, at XPONENTIAL 2024, April 22-25 at the San Diego Convention Center in California, attendees will see RapidFlight's digital, additive manufacturing capabilities and expertise in delivering reliable, mission ready UAS solutions produced at speed and scale. Leveraging the company's expertise in modular design and digital mass manufacturing, RapidFlight is immediately capable of producing and delivering thousands of UAVs to the DoD and foreign allies with as little as six weeks of lead time. These aircrafts are designed and built with reconfigurable payloads that meet a range of mission needs including ISR, EW, kinetic, swarm, and others.

"RapidFlight exists to enable the DoD and its allies to flexibly respond to urgent and evolving threats posed by strategic global competitors," said Mike Uffelman, RapidFlight's director of customer programs. "Our technology stack, ready for full commercial deployment, enables mission-customizable drone design, scalability, build-anywhere manufacturing, shorter design-to-delivery time, and reduced system costs by up to 80 percent versus existing solutions."

RapidFlight's portfolio of UAS solutions, including the versatile E2 UAS , increase mission capability by three to five times when compared to the cost of existing solutions in the market. With Group 2 and Group 3 electric, gasoline, heavy fuel, and hydrogen aircraft supported by advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) payloads and communication systems, RapidFlight offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities designed to enhance situational awareness, operational flexibility, and mission effectiveness in contested environments.

RapidFlight will be providing a comprehensive view into its technology at XPONENTIAL 2024, booth 4707.

About RapidFlight

Based in Manassas, Virginia, RapidFlight is a commercial-ready, digital drone design, and manufacturing company capable of producing thousands of customized, low-cost, mission-ready, unmanned systems both centrally and at the tactical edge. The company's advanced digital design and manufacturing processes, called AgileAviation, and experienced team of industry professionals are setting new standards in aircraft customization and mass manufacturing. RapidFlight addresses the dynamic challenges and stringent timelines critical to national security. For more details, visit www.rapidflight.aero .

