RapidGrow LED to Showcase LED Lighting SaaS Platform and Turnkey Installation in Partnership with Facility Services Group at MJBizCon 2022

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidGrow LED, the nation's leading technology solutions provider and manufacturer of LED lighting and subsidiary of PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc., today announced that it will be attending the 2022 MJBizCon Expo, held Nov. 16-18, 2022, in Las Vegas, to showcase its LED lighting SaaS platform and turnkey installation in partnership with Facility Services Group (FSG).

PANGEA Global Technologies

FSG has a 40-year track record of success in helping businesses of all sizes design, install and support lighting and electrical solutions that solve their particular facility challenges. With a nationwide distribution network and 30 different branch locations in major markets across the country, FSG can deliver rapid service to customers in every state. As part of the partnership, RapidGrow's market-leading lighting and control products will be offered as part of a package that includes FSG's national distribution, installation and service capabilities. For customers, this synergy will result in a single-source solution for all their lighting, software, control system and service needs.

"Partnering with FSG conveys our steadfast commitment to providing cannabis operations with a full-service grow solution, including automation and key insights into grow metrics and cost savings," said David Fried, Senior Vice President at RapidGrow. "The Pangea software integrated with RapidGrow LED lighting hardware products, has a track record of achieving significant energy cost savings for many operators including one of the leading hemp brands in the U.S., and we are thrilled to be partnering with FSG to deliver the same savings to more facilities across the country."

RapidGrow's open-architecture PANGEA software platform automates energy monitoring and reporting, moisture sensors and controls, CO2 and temperature sensors and controls, soil sensors, and par sensors with Apogee quantum meters. The wireless system connects up to 3,000+ fixtures on a single gateway, with no wiring between light fixtures, granting control of individual light fixtures and pre-set zones while gathering data and generating real-time reporting.

"With a revolutionary system like Pangea, no other SaaS platform on the market today has the complexities to manage the various intricate process of the cannabis cycle, while putting the ease of use, repeatability and scalability into the power of your tablet, phone or computer," said Christopher Hinshaw, FSG's Director of Horticulture. "This is equivalent to offering an insurance policy for the owner to protect their investment while offering the grower the peace of mind and the ability to manage remotely with a single pane view providing a high-level view of all their systems in one place."

RapidGrow will also showcase SOLITE, the company's newest high-efficiency, flower light with an upgraded, high-red spectrum to achieve maximum PPFD penetration and coverage. SOLITE, which will be launching in the coming weeks, integrates both blue-light and UV to enhance genetic expression and increase resin production. Designed for vertically stacked or single-layer applications, the SOLITE's unique spectrum combines a proprietary blend of new, state-of-the-art Samsung horticulture diodes.

Fried and Thos Gibson, Vice President of Sales at RapidGrow LED, will be representing RapidGrow LED at booth #1451 in the South Hall at MJBizCon at Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 16-18, 2022.

Date: Nov. 16-18, 2022

Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas

Booth: 1451, South Hall Lower, Cultivation Products & Services

For more information, visit RapidGrowLED.com

About PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc.

PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc. is the nation's leading technology solutions provider and manufacturer of LED lighting. PANGEA Global Technologies is the result of a recent roll-up of Visionaire Lighting, LLC, RapidGrow LED Technologies and Pangea Software Inc. With more than 350,000 square feet of research and development, testing, and manufacturing facility space in North America, PANGEA Global Technologies is a vertically integrated operation that produces all of its products in-house and is the provider of the PANGEA SaaS platform. For more information about Pangea, visit www.pangeaglobaltechnologies.com

About Facility Solutions Group, Inc.

Facility Solutions Group is one of the nation's largest single-source providers of lighting and electrical products, electrical services, electrical construction, and energy management solutions. With a successful 40-year history that includes some of the largest and most complex lighting and electrical projects, privately-owned FSG develops, designs, markets, sells, installs, and supports all types of lighting, electrical, control, and energy-saving products and services. For more information about FSG, visit www.fsg.com/horticulture.

