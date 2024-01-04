RapidLash® Donates $68,000 to Project Purple Aid in Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer

News provided by

RapidLash

04 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

Paint It Purple Campaign in Celebration of 15th Anniversary Showcases the Power of Community & Compassion

MOORPARK, Calif. and SEYMOUR, Conn., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidLash® announced today it has donated $68,000 to Project Purple, a national nonprofit dedicated to a world without pancreatic cancer. The company's year-long "Paint It Purple" campaign, held in celebration of its 15th anniversary, set aside a portion of every sale of the company's patented eyelash, brow, hair and skincare products. It is the company's largest philanthropic effort to date.

Continue Reading
Project and Purple
Project and Purple

"This year, RapidLash has truly showcased the power of community and compassion," Janet Carieri, Chairwoman of RapidLash®, said of our largest philanthropic effort to date. "Teaming up with Project Purple to combat pancreatic cancer has been a deeply personal journey for all of us. We're incredibly humbled that our employees and customers rallied behind this important mission. I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved together. To our cherished customers and the dedicated team at Project Purple, thank you for making 2023 truly remarkable."

The $68,000 donation enables Project Purple to provide the equivalent of:

  • 1,889 pancreatic cancer patients with a care blanket;
  • 137 patients with mortgage or rent payments;
  • 876 patients with funding to keep their utilities running; or
  • 398 patients the money to pay for medical expenses.

"We are thrilled to have joined forces with RapidLash to Paint It Purple throughout the year," said Dino Verrelli, founder and CEO of Project Purple. "Fighting one of our country's deadliest cancers takes a village and corporate partners like RapidLash are critical in our fight. This gift and the public awareness raised through the Paint It Purple campaign are instrumental in our efforts to positively affect patient care and survival rates."

ABOUT RAPIDLASH
Founded in California, RapidLash® blends the free spirit of the Golden State with Hollywood glamor. RapidLash® products are inspired by our passion to boost customer confidence and beauty, redefining natural allure and timeless beauty. Since our launch in 2008 with the globally celebrated RapidLash® Eyelash Enhancing Serum, we've continued to innovate and formulate award-winning products. Our product lineup, including RapidBrow®, RapidShield®, and RapidGlam™, has become a cherished staple worldwide. For more information, go to www.RapidLash.com.

ABOUT PROJECT PURPLE
Founded in 2010, Project Purple provides financial aid and hope to patients battling pancreatic cancer and funds critical research in the detection and treatment of the disease. Project Purple has funded nearly $3 million in research and provided more than $1 million in financial aid to help patients cover medical bills, utilities and housing costs while undergoing treatment. For more information, go to www.ProjectPurple.org.

Media Contacts:
Sam DaCosta, [email protected],
203-714-6052 or cell: 401.439.6979

SOURCE RapidLash

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.