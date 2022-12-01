Rapidly Expanding California Dispensary to Open New Location in Porterville on Friday, December 2nd

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Dispensaries, a rapidly expanding southern California dispensary chain, opening their new Porterville location this Friday, December 2nd.

The wait for licensed cannabis in Porterville, California is finally over. Porterville's cannabis program, which began back in 2019, culminates with the opening of Haven Dispensary located at 1 W. Morton Ave, on the corner of W. Morton Ave and N. Main St. in Downtown Porterville.

Haven opens their doors to the public on Friday, December 2nd.

Haven Porterville Location Haven Product Shelves

While the anticipation has been stirring, residents of Porterville are now buzzing with excitement at the reality of having safe, accessible cannabis right in their backyards. The main reason for this excitement is due to the fact that Porterville's welcomes Haven as its first dispensary. Haven is one of California's preeminent cannabis dispensary organizations who have a proven track record of quickly becoming foundational community partners to all of the cities in which they operate.

Although the Haven shopping experience is world class, Haven prides themselves on giving back to the community year-round. Haven Hearts, the charitable arm of Haven, is dedicated to helping the less fortunate and does amazing work identifying areas of need in the cities in which they operate and pooling their resources to become a force for good. From their advocacy efforts, to their charitable donations and frequent volunteerism, Haven Hearts is already looking to make an impact and become a valuable member of the Porterville community.

"We are elated to call Porterville home. The community has already been so welcoming. We are chomping at the bit to open our doors and provide the residents of Porterville with safe, quality access and cannabis education that they deserve," says Johnnie Hernandez, Head of Retail for Haven Dispensaries.

The Porterville store will be Haven's 7th location with another 7 licenses currently in development and solidifies Haven as one of the fastest growing dispensaries in California. It does not take long after stepping into one of Haven's boutique dispensaries to understand why they have become so highly sought after by consumers across California. Haven stores offer a unique dispensary experience that curates a safe space for all to explore and enjoy the world of cannabis. From their friendly and experienced staff, to their world class assortment of products, Haven Dispensaries have become a destination for cannabis users from around the world and their newest location in Porterville is sure to be no different.

About Haven

HAVEN is an industry leading cannabis retailer with 6 currently operational storefronts, and 8 more in development across California. HAVEN's mission is to provide the most enjoyable cannabis buying experience in the industry, made through moments of authenticity, wellness and exploration. HAVEN offers an extensive assortment of superior products and services that make it a destination for cannabis enthusiasts from around the world. From their community outreach and charitable efforts, to their boutique storefronts and highly educated staff, HAVEN has quickly established themselves as the premier cannabis retailer in California. To learn more about the company, please visit Haven Cannabis Dispensary .

Contact:

Mike Cuccia - Community Development

[email protected]

9497919055

SOURCE Haven Dispensaries