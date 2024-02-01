Rapidly Growing D.C. Venture Capital Firm Promotes New Partner

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Cyber Ventures (SCV), a D.C. based venture capital firm that focuses on cybersecurity technology investing, announced that it is promoting one of its top investors to partner. Chris Ahern, a graduate of the University of Virginia and the Georgetown University MBA program, sees his promotion come as the firm accelerated its investing in the past year. Joining the firm in 2017 not long after it was founded, Chris quickly became the lead investor behind several of SCV's strongest investments.

"Chris has an eye for unique technology companies and the teams that know how to successfully build them," stated Hank Thomas, Managing Partner and Founder of SCV. Thomas went on to say "Chris has grown a passion for cybersecurity that makes him a perfect fit for our firm."

In his new role as partner, Chris will continue to play a pivotal role in sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities, developing the firm's strategy, and leading due diligence efforts. He will also take on more board seats as he actively collaborates with portfolio companies offering strategic guidance and support to foster their growth. SCV plans to continue accelerating its investment in Series Seed and A cybersecurity startups in 2024.

ABOUT STRATEGIC CYBER VENTURES

Cybersecurity is national security, and we're a D.C.-based venture capital firm on a mission to find cutting-edge startups that help us make an impact. We go beyond the check to help our founders win by leveraging our industry connections and experience as cybersecurity veterans to fuel their companies from inception to exit.

To learn more about our investment strategy and portfolio, explore www.scvgroup.com or connect with us on X @SCV_Cyber to be part of our mission in shaping the future of cybersecurity.

