Rapidly growing fast-casual chain WaBa Grill taps SMG to measure customer experience and uncover actionable insights

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer experience management, employee experience and brand research partner to more than 500 brands, has been selected by WaBa Grill to launch its customer experience management program. The health-focused fast-casual chain chose SMG for its unique combination of technology and professional services, outcomes-based approach and competitive benchmark capabilities.

Founded in 2006, WaBa Grill has more than 185 locations serving fresh and healthy entrées. With a goal of serving the best-possible-quality food on the go, WaBa's famous rice bowls and salads are prepared-to-order with fresh vegetables and high-quality proteins.

"With a rapid growth plan in place, it was important to find a customer experience management platform that is scalable and delivers actionable insights," said WaBa Grill Vice President of Franchise Operations Afshin Compani. "Our partnership with SMG gives us access to a robust technology platform and a dedicated team that understands our business and helps us get smarter about our customers."

Using SMG VisitView, a location-level CX survey, WaBa Grill is capturing customer feedback at the point of sale. With VisitView data available 24/7 in the smg360® reporting dashboard and mobile app, support center employees get a holistic view of guest feedback, plus powerful tools like text analytics and real-time alerts, while empowering franchisees with real-time, role-based reporting and insights.

"WaBa Grill is growing fast, and they want a strategic partner that can support their success and market expansion," said SMG Chief Client Officer Todd Leach. "When you combine our experience in the restaurant industry with our location-level insights and franchise engagement tools, we're the ideal partner to support WaBa's continued growth and the evolving needs of its franchisees."

About WaBa Grill

Founded in 2006 in sunny Southern California on the principle that healthy food made with quality fresh ingredients doesn't have to be expensive. WaBa Grill makes clean eating accessible for guests looking for healthier options on-the-go. Their meals use only high quality ingredients to create amazing flavors that are above and beyond a typical fast food restaurant. They don't use oil, fried foods, or artificial additives. That's the WaBa Grill difference! Learn more at www.wabagrill.com.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people's lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.

