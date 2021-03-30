Rapidly Growing HealthPlanOne Seeks Several Hundred Candidates for Medicare Sales Consultant Positions in Tampa and Orlando, FL; San Antonio, TX; Phoenix, AZ

TRUMBULL, Conn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthPlanOne, a leading sales and marketing organization operating across multiple segments of the Medicare and health insurance marketplaces, announced today it is launching a far-reaching employee recruitment effort aimed to fill hundreds of positions in markets including Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Texas.

HealthPlanOne's mission is to help 65+ consumers choose the right Medicare plan at the right price, to support better health and deliver peace of mind. The company offers agents the opportunity to play a key role at a purpose-driven company while also having a lucrative career. Key benefits include:

High earning potential : Top agents earn more than $100,000 per year.

: Top agents earn more than per year. Rewards : The company offers high performers free vacations and more.

: The company offers high performers free vacations and more. Flexibility : Workplace and hours are flexible.

: Workplace and hours are flexible. Best-in-Class Training : Get licensed for free and receive training to succeed quickly and become a Medicare expert.

: Get licensed for free and receive training to succeed quickly and become a Medicare expert. Analytics Advantage : A proprietary, AI-based platform delivers agents the leads best suited to their capabilities.

One of the fastest growing and most innovative companies in the Medicare sales and marketing industries, HealthPlanOne saw demand for its services soar throughout 2020, and the company is expanding its team for remote and on-site opportunities (when employees can safely return to the office).

HealthPlanOne is committed to recruiting and hiring dynamic individuals from a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences, especially military service backgrounds and recent college graduates. The company brokered new partnerships with military organizations and higher education institutions across target markets to encourage qualified candidates.

"We're seeking compassionate individuals who can be the connection point between our customers and the health insurance they want and need," said HealthPlanOne Senior Vice President for Human Resources Jennifer Fox. "Our proprietary technology and support tools enhance the effectiveness of all of our agents, so we aim to hire motivated candidates who can grow and develop with the HealthPlanOne family."

The HealthPlanOne culture encourages collaboration, transparency, open dialogue, and professional growth. An entrepreneurial spirit is in the company DNA, as all contributions are valued and everyone on staff pitches in to create a supportive, inclusive workplace where success is the standard.

Professional growth is a priority, as more than two-thirds of the sales management team have been promoted from within. The company offers industry-leading training programs, facilitating the professional development and education needed for new sales consultants to jumpstart a Medicare sales career. The Fast Track program is a proprietary training opportunity that helps candidates develop skills and certifications to become successful licensed health insurance agents and compensate them during training. Both seasoned sales professionals and individuals seeking new career paths are encouraged to apply.

To apply for a position with HealthPlanOne, visit HealthPlanOne.com/careers . To receive updates on HealthPlanOne's ongoing recruitment campaign, follow HealthPlanOne on Facebook, Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About HealthPlanOne

HealthPlanOne is a leading Medicare and health insurance sales and marketing organization. HealthPlanOne's mission is to "decomplexify" Medicare for customers across the country to match each customer with the optimal plan, with a focus on the long term, to support better health and deliver peace of mind. Since 2006, HealthPlanOne's highly experienced agents, uniquely personal service, diverse solutions, and proprietary analytics have made the company one of the highest performing lead generation, member acquisition and retention teams in the industry. With nine locations across the country, HealthPlanOne serves consumers in every state. In 2020, HealthPlanOne announced a recapitalization of the company with Lightyear Capital, which led to a cash investment supporting future growth and strategic objectives. For more information, visit HealthPlanOne.com.

