RapidMiner Now Certified on the MapR Data Platform

The RapidMiner certification on the MapR Data Platform enables data scientists and data engineers to build and run predictive analytics without requiring expertise in writing applications, the Hadoop stack, or Spark. Instead, the valuable data managed in MapR and the computational power of the MapR cluster is readily available to data scientists inside a visual workflow user interface. As coding is also supported in RapidMiner, entire analytics teams can now quickly build, run, and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies in Hadoop.

"RapidMiner removes the complexity of data prep and modeling and enables DataOps teams to focus on applying machine learning techniques," said Geneva Lake, vice president, worldwide alliances and channels, MapR. "Our joint customers will benefit from a fast, visual, drag and drop approach that can help accelerate the deployment of next gen applications on the MapR Data Platform."

Product certification is part of the MapR Converge Partners Program and makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with MapR. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom built solutions. With hundreds of members worldwide, the MapR Partners Program includes best-of-breed partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.

"This strategic relationship with MapR and the combination of the two products furthers our vision to enable mission-critical AI for global enterprises," said Lars Bauerle, chief product officer at RapidMiner, "By working closely with MapR we can ensure that our largest customers can deploy RapidMiner in their highly scalable, big data environments."

To learn more about the partnership and integration, visit rapidminer.com.

About RapidMiner Inc.

RapidMiner brings artificial intelligence to the enterprise through an open and extensible data science platform. Built for analytics teams, RapidMiner unifies the entire data science lifecycle from data prep to machine learning to predictive model deployment. Over 350,000 analytics professionals use RapidMiner products to drive revenue, reduce costs, and avoid risks. For more information, visit rapidminer.com.

About MapR Technologies, Inc.

MapR Technologies, provider of the industry's leading data platform for AI and Analytics, enables enterprises to inject analytics into their business processes to increase revenue, reduce costs, and mitigate risks. MapR addresses the data complexities of high-scale and mission-critical distributed processing from the cloud to the edge, IoT analytics, and container persistence. Global 2000 enterprises trust the MapR Data Platform to help them solve their most complex AI and analytics challenges. Amazon, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, SAP, and other leading businesses are all part of the MapR ecosystem. For more information, visit www.mapr.com.

