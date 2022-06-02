RapidPure® Introduces Best in Class Water Purification Collection

Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, world travelers, and adventurers of all sorts, RapidPure's offering of best-in-class purification products is built around their innovative new POD (Purification On Demand) platform, a rugged and highly adaptable cartridge that combines filtration with the purifying power of electro-adsorptive UltraCeram® technology to provide unparalleled protection from 99.99% of harmful viruses, bacteria, cysts, and protozoa.

"With this new and revamped RapidPure collection, we're confident that we're delivering the most complete and innovative water treatment solution on the market," says Garrett Cox, SVP of marketing at RapidPure's parent company, Adventure Ready Brands. "We incorporated feedback from our customers in order to simplify and improve our existing product line to make it the most robust system on the market. We addressed filter performance, ease of use, and aesthetics across the collection, all while maintaining the highest quality at a competitive price point."

The updated POD has an increased lifespan of 75-gallons and seamlessly plugs into four different hydration formats, allowing consumers to choose their own adventure wherever the trails take them. The collection includes an ultra lightweight drinking straw, two premium water bottles, and a versatile multi-use adapter that enables convenient connections to hydration packs, standard 28mm bottles, and gravity filters:

- Ultralight Purification Straw (MSRP $29.99)

- Multi-POD Purification System (MSRP $44.99)

- Purifier+ Bottle (MSRP $49.99)

- Purifier+ Insulated Bottle ($99.99)

- 9 Liter Gravity Purifier ($99.99)

RapidPure's products are available for purchase directly at www.rapidpurewater.com . You can also find them on Amazon and at select national retailers including REI, Bass Pro Shop, and Sportsman's Warehouse. Please direct all media inquiries to Senior Account Manager Kevin McCormack at [email protected] .

About RapidPure: RapidPure exists to inspire adventure with effective water purification products that empower consumers with the confidence they need to truly enjoy the great outdoors. Far more than filters, all RapidPure products purify to remove more than 99.99% of viruses, parasites, and bacteria for safe, great tasting water. Each product is independently-tested by a 3rd-party laboratory to exceed US EPA standards for clean water.

About Adventure Ready Brands: Founded in the heart of New Hampshire's iconic White Mountains in 1973, Adventure Ready Brands has always operated with a simple, unified goal: To inspire outdoor adventure, no matter the condition. With innovative products from the organized-by-injury Adventure Medical Kits to the category-leading After Bite insect sting treatment, Adventure Ready Brands has–and continues–to make good on that promise. www.adventurereadybrands.com

