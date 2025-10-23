RapidScale Appoints Chad Duncan to Lead Consulting Services, Driving Client-Centered Cloud Transformation

Industry veteran brings 30+ years of global consulting leadership and cloud transformation expertise to RapidScale's advisory portfolio

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company and leading provider of enterprise managed and professional services across public, private, and hybrid clouds, today announced the appointment of Chad Duncan as Head of Consulting Services. Reporting to the CRO, Maureen Power Sweeny, Duncan will lead RapidScale's consulting and advisory practice, driving scalable growth, global delivery excellence, and innovative cloud, data and AI transformation strategies for enterprise clients.

Duncan joins RapidScale following a distinguished career at Accenture, where he served as a Managing Director, overseeing technology strategy and advisory for financial services clients and leading a portfolio with over $130 million in annual revenue. With more than two decades of experience in cloud transformation, cybersecurity, FinOps, and application modernization, Duncan has a proven track record of designing strategic roadmaps, building global delivery models, and delivering high-impact outcomes for Fortune 500 organizations. He is an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner and an active member of the Technology Association of Atlanta.

"Chad's proven ability to deliver transformative results for enterprise clients is exactly what RapidScale's customers need as they face new challenges in cloud adoption and cyber resiliency," said Maureen Power Sweeny, Chief Revenue Officer of RapidScale. "His leadership will help our clients unlock greater value from their technology investments, while his experience building high-performing teams ensures we continue to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service."

This strategic expansion reflects RapidScale's established leadership in serving enterprise clients with a comprehensive suite of solutions. Alongside other recent hires, including IBM-veteran Maureen Power Sweeny and ATOS-veteran Jaime Konzelman, RapidScale is doubling down on its commitment to provide enterprise organizations with everything they need to thrive in today's complex digital landscape. From cloud innovation to AI readiness, compliance, security, and beyond, RapidScale is the trusted partner empowering enterprises to activate change, accelerate growth, and safeguard their most critical assets–all under one roof.

"I am excited to join RapidScale and lead the consulting services team at such a pivotal time for cloud innovation and digital transformation," said Chad Duncan. "RapidScale's commitment to delivering client value through secure, scalable advisory solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for helping organizations achieve their technology and business goals. As clients pivot to the use of AI to help inform business decisions, RapidScale will be at the forefront of that transformation. I look forward to working with our talented team and clients to drive transformation and growth."

As enterprise businesses face mounting pressure—from VMware's platform shifts to rising cybersecurity and compliance demands—the need for strategic, outcomes-driven consulting has never been greater. RapidScale's consulting services are designed to meet this moment, helping clients modernize infrastructure, retire technical debt, and build resilience across every cloud environment. With embedded cyber resiliency, platform flexibility, and commitment to personalized excellence, RapidScale empowers organizations to not just adapt—but to master growth.

About RapidScale

RapidScale empowers business innovation through secure, scalable cloud solutions—driven by exceptional talent. We deliver managed, professional, and advisory services across private, public, and hybrid environments, enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations to extend their technology reach, activate change, and accelerate growth. Whether hosted, on-premises, or hybrid, our solutions are designed to meet the needs of our clients' business outcomes—not just their infrastructure needs—ensuring each solution is bespoke, unbiased, and precisely aligned with client goals.

As an Elite VCSP Partner with Broadcom VMware, AWS Premier Partner, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, and certified Google Cloud Partner, RapidScale transforms complexity into agility. Our services span the full cloud lifecycle—from strategy to execution—with embedded cyber resiliency and AI-powered data insights that protect today's operations and enable tomorrow's competitive edge.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

SOURCE Rapidscale, Inc.