RapidSOS and the Denise Amber Lee Foundation Partner to Make 100% Call Quality Assurance the Standard for 911

Partnership delivers the most complete QA program in public safety, combining HARMONY AI's 100% automated call scoring with the Foundation's certified human expertise

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidSOS and the Denise Amber Lee Foundation have partnered to raise the industry standard for emergency call QA to 100% nationwide. For decades, public safety agencies have struggled to achieve the benchmark of 1-3% for manual call review. Together, RapidSOS and the Foundation are calling for a new gold standard: every single call reviewed, every dispatcher supported, and every agency equipped with the tools and expertise to make it happen.

This partnership solidifies RapidSOS QA as the most complete quality assurance program in public safety. HARMONY AI scores 100% of calls within 90 seconds of the call end, against agency-defined rubrics, with each score linked to the exact transcript moment that triggered it. The Denise Amber Lee Foundation-certified QA evaluators set up each agency's first 10 customized scorecards and provide ongoing calibration throughout the year. All of this is built into RapidSOS QA at no additional cost to agencies.

"For 17 years, I have been asking what would have happened if every 911 call had been reviewed, if every telecommunicator had been given real, specific, timely feedback. That question drives everything the Denise Amber Lee Foundation has built. RapidSOS is the first technology partner that made me believe we could finally answer it," said Nathan Lee, founder and CEO, the Denise Amber Lee Foundation. "This partnership means that QA every day, on every call, is no longer a mission statement. It is a standard and every agency that adopts it will be giving their 911 telecommunicators the support they deserve and the public, the protection they need."

"Telecommunicators handle life-and-death calls every shift: a rollercoaster of trauma, urgency, and professional pressure. They deserve to be supported by a program built with as much care as they put into those calls," said Michael Martin, founder and CEO of RapidSOS. "That's why it was critical to us to partner with the Denise Amber Lee Foundation to provide expertise in scorecard design, customization, and calibration. Other QA tools exist, but no one else provides the expertise that 911 deserves."

The RapidSOS QA module with Foundation Services is available now for ECCs on the RapidSOS UNITE platform. Request a demo or visit RapidSOS at NENA Annual Conference, Columbus, Ohio, June 27 - July 2, 2026.

About RapidSOS

RapidSOS is the leading public safety AI company that unlocks mission-critical intelligence for first responders and enterprise security teams — enabling faster, smarter, and more accurate emergency response. RapidSOS HARMONY AI, the first purpose-built AI for public safety, is fueled by the world's largest safety network of 723M+ devices, 250+ global enterprises, and 23,500+ agencies, and has supported more than one billion emergencies across 16 countries. For more information, visit rapidsos.com.

About the Denise Amber Lee Foundation

The Denise Amber Lee Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Nathan Lee in memory of his wife Denise, who was murdered in 2008 after critical communication failures between 911 dispatchers meant officers who were seconds away never received the information needed to save her. DALF's mission is to improve 911 dispatcher training, quality assurance, and accountability so that no communication failure like the one that took Denise's life is ever repeated. DALF provides QA evaluation services, scorecard training, accreditation support, and community programs for 911 professionals across the United States. For more information, visit https://deniseamberlee.org/

SOURCE RapidSOS