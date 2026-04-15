After personal experience with life-saving work of first responders, Jeremy Renner joins RapidSOS as a partner and investor supporting emergency response and public safety

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremy Renner, the actor and public safety advocate, announced today that he has partnered with RapidSOS, the leading public safety AI company, supporting the company's work with emergency response systems and first responders.

More details about the partnership can be found at rapidsos.com/renner. Post this The ambulance Jeremy renovated and donated, which later carried him from the hospital for his flight back to LA.

Renner, who survived a near-fatal snowcat accident in Washoe County, Nevada, on January 1, 2023, developed a deep personal commitment to the first responders who protect communities like his own. That commitment is part of what drew him to RapidSOS, united by a shared mission to ensure the heroes on the front lines of public safety have the critical information they need to save lives.

Developed over 10 years in partnership with public safety, RapidSOS is the first purpose-built AI for emergency response - supporting the life-saving work of 23,500+ public safety agencies in over 500,000 emergencies per day. During an emergency, RapidSOS HARMONY AI fuses critical data from the world' s largest safety network of over 723 million connected devices directly into 911 and first responder systems. As of 2025, that platform has supported emergency response operations in over 1.1 billion emergencies in 15 countries.

"Our first responders and healthcare workers put their lives on the line every day. Being able to help our helpers is personally important to me," said Jeremy Renner. "What they need is the right information, at the right moment. When they have it, they can come together and problem solve. That' s why I'm excited to partner with RapidSOS, to support the people on the front lines and the work they do every day."

Life-saving information is fragmented across closed, disconnected systems — home alarms, crash detection, medical alert devices, hazmat sensors, cameras, emergency buttons — creating critical delays in emergency response. Responders and security teams are forced to act without the full picture when every second is a matter of life or death.

RapidSOS was built by public safety to solve this. Trusted by over one million first responders, RapidSOS technology powers the world' s largest Safety Network. During an emergency, HARMONY AI then transforms this real-time data into mission-critical intelligence, delivered to the people who need it most.

"First responders do extraordinary work every day," said Michael Martin, Founder and CEO of RapidSOS. "But for too long we've asked them to rush into millions of emergencies with almost no information. In partnership with public safety, we are building the first AI platform developed for mission critical response operations - providing an immediate full picture of any emergency."

The announcement comes during National Telecommunicators Week, a fitting moment. Every day, 240 million calls are placed to 911 in the United States. The telecommunicators who receive those calls do extraordinary work, often without the tools or recognition they deserve. This partnership between Jeremy Renner and RapidSOS exists to help support both.

"Today AI is used for so many things, but at RapidSOS, we are clear on its highest and best purpose: for helping people at their most vulnerable moments, getting the right insights to the right first responder when a life is on the line," said Jose Mejia, President and COO at RapidSOS. "That's what we built in partnership with public safety at RapidSOS. That's what Jeremy Renner believes in. And that's why this partnership matters: this is AI for the ultimate good."

The partnership kicks off with Behind the Emergency, a short documentary featuring Jeremy Renner, premiering April 29. The documentary follows Renner's journey of discovery into the world of modern emergency response and the technology that supports it. Beginning with his personal survival story, it explores the life-saving work of first responders and healthcare professionals and how mission-critical tools supports them.

The premiere will take place in Reno, Nevada, with virtual tickets available. Register here for the Behind the Emergency Exclusive Virtual Premiere on April 29, 2026 at 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET.

More details about the partnership can be found at rapidsos.com/renner.

RapidSOS is the leading public safety AI company that unlocks mission-critical intelligence for first responders and enterprise security teams – enabling faster, smarter, and more accurate emergency response. Valued at over $1 billion, RapidSOS HARMONY AI, the first purpose-built AI for public safety, is fueled by the world' s largest safety network of 723M+ devices, 250+ global enterprises, and 23,500+ agencies, and has supported more than one billion emergencies across 16 countries. For more information, visit www.rapidsos.com.

SOURCE RapidSOS