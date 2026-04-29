RapidSOS and AT&T Unite the World's Largest Safety Network with the Nation's Most Trusted 911 Infrastructure

HARMONY AI Now Runs on AT&T ESInet™ — Intelligence Inside the Network, Not Around It

RENO, Nev., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidSOS HARMONY AI, developed by the leading public safety AI company, is now available through AT&T ESInet™ — marking the first time purpose-built public safety AI has been delivered directly through the nation's most widely deployed and award-winning NG911 infrastructure.

Until now, agencies on a private Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet) faced a choice: the security of trusted 911 infrastructure, or the real-time intelligence of connected safety data available over the public internet. This collaboration ends that tradeoff. RapidSOS HARMONY AI — aggregating real-time intelligence from the world's largest Safety Network of 723 million+ devices, vehicle telematics, video, text, medical profiles, AI-based weapons detection, and drone footage — now travels over AT&T ESInet™, reaching dispatchers through the same trusted, secure pathway as the call itself. No infrastructure changes. No public internet exposure.

An ESInet is the managed, IP-based network that carries 911 traffic for Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) across the country – replacing legacy analog infrastructure with the standardized IP connectivity that NG911 requires. AT&T ESInet™ is the nation's most widely deployed ESInet, helping modernize emergency response with faster response times, improved location accuracy, and greater reliability for more than 88 million people.

For 911 agencies, this offering makes real-time AI intelligence available through the same trusted pathway as the 911 call itself. Built on a private network backbone – not the public internet – AT&T ESInet™ provides highly secure industry standard compliant transport. For state and local 911 leaders, that means HARMONY AI can be accessed through AT&T's existing state-level procurement pathway, with the security, compliance, and public safety standards that emergency communications require, backed by a network operator with over 150 years of public safety experience.

North Carolina: A Model for Interoperability at Scale

Following Hurricane Helene, North Carolina saw firsthand what AT&T ESInet™ was built for: when 911 connectivity was interrupted, AT&T ESInet™ routed calls to neighboring agencies to keep response going. It also unveiled an opportunity – what if the answering agencies could share context? North Carolina is extending RapidSOS' Real-Time Interoperability across all state agencies, ensuring that when the ESInet™ policy-routes a call, the intelligence travels with it.

"When Helene hit, AT&T ESInet™ kept our PSAPs connected amid destruction, re-routing calls to other centers when those centers were interrupted. That told us that our ESInet infrastructure investment was the right call," said L.V. Pokey Harris, Executive Director, North Carolina 911 Board. "We also discovered an opportunity to share information across jurisdictions. By adding Real-time Interoperability with RapidSOS HARMONY AI, all our agencies see the same picture. Now when a call lands at another PSAP, the center who'd usually answer the call can still stay in the loop – in real time. That means faster response for our communities."

The layered infrastructure AT&T built for North Carolina — combining AT&T ESInet™ call routing, wireless backup connectivity from FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, and Real-Time Interoperability powered by RapidSOS HARMONY AI — represents a new standard for state-level 911 resilience. When a disaster strikes and primary 911 centers go offline, AT&T's architecture ensures calls are rerouted, FirstNet keeps responders connected on a prioritized wireless network, and HARMONY AI ensures the intelligence travels with the call. North Carolina's model is now a blueprint for states nationwide.

HARMONY AI: Purpose-Built for Public Safety

HARMONY AI is the only AI built with public safety professionals, for public safety professionals. Unlike general-purpose AI retrofitted onto existing platforms, HARMONY AI operates at the network level, giving dispatchers intelligence that closed, platform-specific systems cannot access.

RapidSOS is building the world's largest Safety Network. The AT&T ESInet™ integration is its most significant expansion to date: connecting that network to the infrastructure that carries 911 traffic for agencies nationwide.

"The RapidSOS Safety Network connects 250+ global enterprises and 23,500+ public safety agencies — and the intelligence it generates has been shaped by more than one billion real emergencies. That is the foundation HARMONY AI is built on, and it is what we are now bringing into AT&T ESInet™," said Michael Martin, founder and CEO of RapidSOS. "With Real-time Interoperability, when a call comes in, the telecommunicator gets critical intelligence from the Safety Network - with HARMONY AI seamlessly fusing voice, text, video, sensor data, and multimedia in one unified picture of the emergency, interoperable across public safety software systems and any agency on AT&T ESInet™."

"AT&T is dedicated to providing communities and first responders with reliable, modern emergency communications," said Matt Walsh, AVP of FirstNet and Next Gen 9-1-1 Products, AT&T. "Bringing RapidSOS HARMONY AI into AT&T ESInet™, we can give emergency call centers more of the information they need – in one place – to make faster, more informed decisions."

The announcement was made live at RapidSOS Innovation Day 2026.

About RapidSOS

RapidSOS is the leading public safety AI company that unlocks mission-critical intelligence for first responders and enterprise security teams – enabling faster, smarter, and more accurate emergency response. Valued at over $1 billion, RapidSOS HARMONY AI, the first purpose-built AI for public safety, is fueled by the world's largest safety network of 723M+ devices, 250+ global enterprises, and 23,500+ agencies, and has supported more than one billion emergencies across 16 countries. For more information, visit www.rapidsos.com.

SOURCE RapidSOS