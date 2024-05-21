RapidSOS Introduces Harmony - The First AI Copilot for 911

New tool for public safety can help answer and triage calls, respond via text, and consolidate data from multiple sources around a single incident

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidSOS, the intelligent safety company, today announced Harmony, the first copilot for public safety designed to integrate billions of data payloads into 911 and first responders' existing software and operational procedures during an emergency.

Harmony will initially assist public safety professionals in three ways:

Synthesizing key information from data feeds around an emergency into one unified picture of an incident

Automating the time-consuming, manual processing of alarm calls, making actionable data available faster with less human effort

Extracting key insights from text and video, including sentiment analysis, language translation, keyword alerting, and video object detection, acting as the first AI co-pilot for 911 professionals communicating with those in need

Sitting behind Harmony are foundational models including a large language model (LLM) with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) purpose-trained for public safety. Harmony leverages RapidSOS' decade of work and over $250 million in research and development, integration with 21,000+ public safety agencies, and experience supporting over half a billion emergencies since launching.

Developed in partnership with public safety, Harmony will support agencies as they face more demands than ever amid unprecedented staffing shortages. Connected devices in our communities will now work seamlessly with the systems, operating procedures and incredible human ingenuity of public safety to save lives.

For example, in a major train derailment, Harmony parses train consist information to identify which cars contain hazardous materials and immediately pulls up relevant Emergency Response Guidebook (ERG) procedures for the specific chemicals in those cars. In parallel, Harmony identifies relevant camera feeds of the incident and fuses all of this into one unified picture of the incident for 911 and first responders.

Meanwhile, Harmony helps agencies reduce false alarms by fusing multiple sensor feeds to help verify alarms as they hit 911.

"Technology will never replace the talent, ingenuity and professionalism of public safety," said Michael Martin, RapidSOS CEO. "We do believe that AI can serve as a copilot for 911, automating the mundane and redundant tasks and feeding the most important inputs into the life-saving expertise and work of public safety."

One Unified AI Platform Integrated Across Public Safety Workflows & Software

Over the past ten years, RapidSOS has worked in partnership with public safety to unify emergency response on one intelligent safety platform. In 2023, over 540M million devices passed 3.3B data points into 911 and first responder systems across six countries.

RapidSOS Harmony sits on the backbone of this digital platform, which today integrates into 4,500+ public safety software integrations across 21,000+ agencies. Agencies that use RapidSOS Digital Alerts can seamlessly integrate Harmony into their computer-aided dispatch (CAD), call handling (CHE), field responder, and integrated applications.

About RapidSOS

RapidSOS is an intelligent safety company that harnesses artificial and human intelligence to fuse life-saving data from 540M+ connected devices, apps, and sensors from 200+ global technology companies to over 21,000 public safety agencies in six countries. Whether there's an unsafe moment or an emergency, RapidSOS Ready devices, vehicles, homes, or buildings deliver essential data to the right place when it matters most. Learn more at www.RapidSOS.com.

