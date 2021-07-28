Rapid.Space Cloud to Launch Japan Zone

TOKYO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid.Space is today launching, in partnership with Nexedi KK, its first point of presence in Japan, with more than 200 points of presence around the world including China. The European company hopes to bring some of the advantages of its hyper open architecture (open source software, open hardware and transparent, open services) to one of the most technologically advanced economies.

Through its new Japan zone, Rapid.Space will offer its flagship virtual machines "VPS" (195€/month for 256 GB RAM and 20 cores) and "VPSBrute" (495€/month for 1 TB RAM and 64 cores), as well as web acceleration via its global CDN (content delivery network) and SDN (software-defined networking). Rapid.Space aims to target Japanese clients that either have high computational requirements or who are looking for a reliable and secure way to making content available around the world.

As in other markets, local providers can join and grow the Rapid.Space global cloud through acquiring Rapid.Space hardware or making compatible machines available in the network, with all steps outlined in the Rapid.Space handbook.

With its new Japan zone, Rapid.Space is continuing to extend its global mesh by adding more points of presence and routes to its network that optimizes traffic transfer in real time based on latency and throughput. By building this type of hyper open cloud that other providers can join and contribute to, similar to contributing to open source software, Rapid.Space hopes to eventually construct a global network and cloud infrastructure that can rival the ones of established providers by combining smaller "clouds" on an independent and open architecture.

"We are very proud to be growing our global infrastructure with the presence of Rapid.Space cloud in Japan. It is a country with one of the most innovative and technologically advanced economies — but also one with significantly higher cloud infrastructure costs. Here, we hope to carve out our niche with our Rapid.Space high-performance, hyper open virtual machines and access to our global CDN and SDN while also adding more points of presence throughout Japan," said Jean-Paul Smets, CEO of Rapid.Space.

Rapid.Space is a unique high-performance and hyper open cloud provider created by Nexedi and Amarisoft to build an international cloud infrastructure focusing on openness, transparency, and reversibility. As co-founder of the SimpleRAN initiative and member of the Open Compute Project, Euclidia, Gaia-X and EANGTI, Rapid.Space strives to be at the forefront of next-generation cloud computing infrastructure development, making a case for its hyper open architecture built from open source software, open hardware, and open services.

