Rapidtek Successfully Launches Black Kite-1 with TASA to Advance LEO IoT Constellation

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidtek Technologies Inc. (Rapidtek), headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, specializes in space communication modules and phased-array antenna technologies. Rapidtek (6980) announced that the 8U IoT CubeSat Black Kite-1, commissioned by the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) and developed with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), successfully reached orbit aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter-15 mission. The launch occurred at 2:44 a.m. Taiwan time on November 29 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, a major U.S. West Coast launch site. This successful orbital insertion officially initiates Rapidtek's LEO satellite constellation deployment plan. (Note: TASA initiated the Startup CubeSat Program in 2023 and commissioned Rapidtek to develop four 8U CubeSats as part of this initiative.)

Rapidtek’s space team worked with global launch integrator Exolaunch to complete Black Kite-1 mission preparations, showcasing international-level expertise. (Image credit : Exolaunch)

Black Kite-1 is an upgraded satellite succeeding the first-generation 3U CubeSat Nightjar from the Startup CubeSat Program. The satellite is named after the Black Kite, commonly known as a hawk, symbolizing a clear and far-reaching presence, swift speed, and strong adaptability, qualities that reflect the comprehensive upgrade from the 3U to the 8U CubeSat. Arthur Wang, Chairman of Rapidtek, stated that the successful orbital insertion of Black Kite-1 marks a major milestone, as the company moves from single-satellite verification to multi-satellite constellation communications. He expressed appreciation to TASA and ITRI for their collaboration, noting that this achievement reflects progress not only in technology integration but also in Taiwan's overall industry capabilities. Looking ahead, Rapidtek will continue enhancing communication payloads, phased-array antennas, and inter-satellite link technologies to support Taiwan's autonomous and sustainable development in global LEO communications.



Black Kite-1 is deployed in a Sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of roughly 500 to 600 kilometers, passing over Taiwan one to two times per day with communication windows of about five minutes. Using Rapidtek's self-developed ground stations, the mission verifies end-to-end communication performance through local and remote data relay. The mission focuses on three key objectives: confirming system stability and pointing accuracy; validating Rapidtek's Ku-band high-speed and LoRa low-data-rate communication payloads; and testing the high-precision GPS receiver and space-grade GPGPU provided by TASA. Compared with the 3U platform, the 8U satellite supports more payloads, users, and application scenarios, providing communication solutions for remote or underserved areas and showcasing the diverse potential of LEO IoT communications.



Ben Lin, Chief Project Engineer of Rapidtek's satellite program, shared that the 8U satellite is not only larger but also involves more complex system integration, including new communication designs and ground-side development. The team often worked late, not just refining the satellite itself, but also ensuring that end-to-end operations—from space to ground—worked seamlessly. Everyone understood that this mission was more than building a spacecraft; it was about enabling real application scenarios in Taiwan and paving the way for constellation services. The success of the 8U program reflects both technical progress and stronger team confidence, reinforcing Rapidtek's readiness for future deployments.



Looking ahead, Rapidtek will continue its LEO satellite constellation program, launching three more 8U IoT CubeSats from the Startup CubeSat Program in 2026. These satellites will not only serve as technology tests but also demonstrate Taiwan's capabilities in LEO communications. The constellation will help establish an initial LEO IoT network for real-time data transfer from ground to space. Rapidtek is committed to turning LEO communication technology into practical solutions and building a reliable network, leveraging the power of the constellation to seamlessly connect technology and daily life, while showcasing Taiwan's expertise on the global stage.

About Rapidtek

Rapidtek Technologies Inc. (Rapidtek), founded in 2015, specializes in RF testing solutions and in-house development. As next-generation communications technologies evolved, Rapidtek expanded into RF antenna design. Guided by the vision "From Production Test to Product Design, From Earth to Space," Rapidtek became a core member of Taiwan's LEO satellite program in 2021. That same year, Rapidtek established the "Next-Generation Antenna Laboratory," developing automated phased array antenna calibration algorithms, multi-type and multi-band phased array antennas, and satellite communications payload technologies that have significantly shortened R&D timelines for clients. These achievements have positioned Rapidtek as a trusted contributor to the global space industry.

SOURCE Rapidtek Technologies Inc.