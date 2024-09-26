Rapidus Design Solutions Appoints Rozalia Beica as Field CTO

With more than 25 years of industry experience in semiconductors, manufacturing and electronics across key vertical markets, Beica will provide advanced packaging technical support for customers and partners across the globe

TOKYO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidus Design Solutions, the U.S. subsidiary of Rapidus Corporation, a company involved in the research, development, design, manufacture and sales of advanced logic semiconductors, today announced the appointment of Rozalia Beica as field chief technology officer (CTO). In this position, Beica will provide technical and engineering counsel on advanced packaging for Rapidus' customers and partners worldwide.

With more than 25 years of industry experience in semiconductors, manufacturing and electronics across key vertical markets, Beica will provide advanced packaging technical support for customers and partners across the globe

With more than two decades of experience in the semiconductor industry, specifically in advanced packaging, Beica has extensive experience across a wide range of markets, and in-depth expertise in the supply chain including materials, substrates, equipment, device, system level manufacturing, market research, strategy and management consulting.

Most recently Beica was chief commercial officer for LQDX (formerly Averatek Corporation), a company providing advanced materials and interconnect technologies for AI and high-performance computing applications. She also held senior positions at industry-leading companies including AT&S, DuPont, Yole Développement, Lam Research and Applied Materials.

"As someone who has been entrenched in the semiconductor industry for almost the entirety of my career, having the opportunity to help re-establish Japan's new era in manufacturing and designing advanced chips is a career-defining moment," said Beica. "As semiconductors are vital in almost every application, Rapidus is bringing the capacity and technologies needed to manufacture these advanced devices and set a new standard in speeding up production cycles. It is an honor to join Rapidus Design Solutions, and I look forward to supporting technical and engineering efforts for our partners and customers."

Beica holds a Global Executive Master of Business Administration from the Instituto de Empresa, a Master in Science in Management of Technology from Kennedy Western University, and a Master in Science in Chemical Engineering from Polytechnica University of Timisoara. An active participant in the industry, she has authored and/or co-authored more than 175 presentations and publications, including three book chapters on 3-D IC technologies, and has participated in several keynotes, invited presentations and panel participations. Beica has been a program director for EMC3D Consortia, the general chair of ECTC, IMAPS Device Packaging and Global Semiconductor and Electronics Forums and a technical advisory board member at IEEE EPS, IMAPS, IMPACT TW, SRC, Terecircuits and 3DInCites. She has also chaired and participated in several committees including ITRS, IMAPS SiP, ECTC, IWLPC, 3DIC, EPTC, ESTC, CPMT, SiP China, and the WLP Technical Working Group within Heterogeneous Integration Roadmap activities.

"Rozalia is one of the most well-respected individuals when it comes to next-generation advanced packaging approaches, and we take great pride in having her join our team to collaborate with our customers and partners," said Henri Richard, general manager and president, Rapidus Design Solutions. "As advanced packaging is one of Rapidus' distinct differentiators, Rozalia's expertise will be instrumental in helping our customers bring their advanced devices to market, faster."

About Rapidus Corporation:

Rapidus Corporation aims to develop and manufacture the world's most advanced logic semiconductors. By developing and providing services to shorten cycle times for design, wafer processes, 3D packaging, and other aspects of semiconductor production, Rapidus creates new industries together with customers. We continue to embrace challenges that contribute to the fulfillment, prosperity, and happiness of people's lives using semiconductors.

About Rapidus Corporation Headquarters: 4-1 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083, Japan Founded: August 10, 2022 Management: Tetsuro Higashi, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Atsuyoshi Koike, President and Representative Director Business Areas: Research, development, design, manufacture, and sales of semiconductor

devices, integrated circuits and other electronic components Capital (as of November 2022): 7,346 million yen (includes capital reserves)

