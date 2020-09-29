Rapidus Launches New AI-Powered Service that Optimizes Logistics of Last-Mile Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a goal to improve logistics of one-hour and same-day local delivery, Rapidus , a leading B2B local delivery marketplace, recently launched an AI-powered service that can predict the future time and location of new deliveries.

The new technology helps decrease time to pick up, increasing delivering partners' density in heavy-demand areas and minimizing the cost of delivery for shippers. It also enables e-commerce businesses and retail distribution centers to benefit from the most cost- and time-effective deliveries, and provides logistics analysis for cost estimates, route planning and distribution optimization for warehouses and hub placements.

Rapidus's AI-powered service is the first to provide such logistics insights to SMB and mid-sector businesses with smaller delivery volumes, who couldn't benefit from low-cost local deliveries previously, but were forced into the cost-prohibitive services due to pandemic.

Rapidus utilizes data from the company's previous history of deliveries and uses the data from Rapidus's delivery partners. The company is combining this information with market data (such as fundraising and industry growth) and commercial real estate data (such as new tenants and the consolidation of assets).

"Rapidus is not a traditional courier company. We're leveraging technology to address low-tech logistics problems. With years of experience in the technology sector, building products for multibillion-dollar companies, we know how to use technology for the benefit of businesses," said Olexandr Prokhorenko, CEO of Rapidus. "With the launch of our new AI-powered service, we combine the power of machine learning algorithms to do what computers can do the best — pattern recognition and making predictions; while we will continue to focus on the ultimate human advantage — making the right decisions."

The launch of Rapidus's AI-powered service also showcases the rapid momentum that the company is experiencing at this time. This news comes off the heels of its June announcement regarding a partnership with Shopify to launch new services for Shopify merchants.

A leader of innovative B2B delivery solutions, Rapidus connects tens of thousands of professional delivery partners with thousands of business customers, providing fast, trackable, convenient and guaranteed deliveries across California, Colorado, Washington, and Texas. The company also has a growing footprint in Georgia, Florida, and Oregon.

Rapidus provides one-hour and same-day last-mile delivery for a wide variety of industry verticals and sectors and already has a strong reputation with many mid-market organizations. The company currently works with and is trusted by thousands of businesses in the high-tech sector, commercial air travel, medical and bioscience, construction, printing, legal, food, engineering, retail, warehousing, manufacturing, and more. Additionally, 91 per cent of courier delivery customers who have tried Rapidus describe its service as "the best solution to a delivery problem with the best customer experience."

Established in 2016, Rapidus was founded to challenge the business delivery status quo with innovation and unmatched focus on customers. Offering a vast network of professional delivery partners with unused cargo capacity, Rapidus matches them to business customers who need delivery services in its growing, multi-state service area. Connected via technology with local and global destinations, drivers within targeted neighborhoods continuously recycle unused ground and air transport capacities to establish solid, reliable deliveries anywhere in the service area — 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Rapidus delivery marketplace offers a low cost of carrier switching with a greater choice of delivery agents, complete visibility at every step of a supply chain, cost-effectiveness, convenience, and a seamless experience. For more information on Rapidus, please visit www.rapidus.com

