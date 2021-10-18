Rapidus Partners with Lean to Offer Best-In-Class Financial Products to Couriers and Last Mile Delivery Agents, Setting a New Bar for the Gig Working Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidus , a marketplace connecting business shippers with professional courier delivery partners, recently announced a partnership with Lean , a platform that partners with marketplaces to offer gig workers access to financial products custom-built for their needs, to offer instantaneous payouts and financial products across their partner base. Rapidus is a growing leader of innovative B2B delivery solutions providing fast, trackable, convenient, cost-effective and guaranteed 24/7 deliveries across California, Colorado, Washington, Texas, and Illinois.

"Fast access to income and financial products is the number one need our delivery partners communicate to us today," said Olexandr Prokhorenko, co-founder of Rapidus. "In a current turbulent and post-COVID world, being part of the gig economy has been increasingly difficult, and the pandemic has highlighted the inequity in the financial system against so many working Americans. Drivers understand the system needs to change and through our partnership with Lean, we're helping drive that change and tilt the system in their favor."

Historically, couriers, messengers and gig workers have had to rely on high-cost debt, payday loans, limited access to earned capital, and antiquated credit and financial systems. Through Lean, gig and flexible workers get access to no-fee cash advances, instant payouts, and various financial products, all in one place, seamlessly managed on their behalf.

"Rapidus is a partner-focused company and continues to bring industry-leading value to tens of thousands of our delivery partners," said Prokhorenko. "With thousands of professional courier delivery companies using Rapidus to connect with business shippers across our multistate service area, and our recent expansion in the retail, pharma, and e-commerce distribution space, it is more critical than ever to enable a thriving network of drivers and continue to create value on both sides of the coin in a reliable and transparent manner."

Rapidus Continues to Invest in Courier-Friendly Services

Rapidus offers flexible choices for one-hour and same-day delivery services, ground and air, that include custom pickup and delivery times, instant quotes, automated route planning and optimization, API and e-commerce integrations, advanced notifications via text and email, full chain-of-custody accountability, and real-time tracking. These are some of the services that have always elevated Rapidus above its competitors, and keeping the payment process instantaneous and reliable while providing critical financial products and benefits to couriers remains a central priority. As a result, 91% percent of business customers describe Rapidus as the best solution to a local delivery problem, with the best customer service.

Rapidus continues to invest in fine-tuning innovative models that enable couriers to thrive, while maximizing its delivery partners' engagement with business leads. This is one of the reasons why Rapidus is trusted by over thousands of small, medium and enterprise-sized businesses, including high-tech industries, major airlines, medical and bioscience companies, in addition to engineering, retail, warehousing, manufacturing industries, and more.

About Rapidus

Established in 2016, Rapidus matches a vast network of professional delivery partners with unused cargo capacity to business customers who need delivery services in its growing, multi-state service area. The Rapidus delivery marketplace offers a low cost of carrier switching with a greater choice of delivery agents, complete visibility at every step of a supply chain, cost-effectiveness, convenience, and a seamless experience.

For more information on Rapidus, please visit: www.rapidus.com

